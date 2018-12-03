Wentz is a little off with his passing this year. He is missing wide-open receivers deep downfield that he made for TDs. last year.
Too many mistakes in red red zone. He is still learning his craft and will get better, though he will need to be perfect next week against the charging Cowboys if we want a sniff of the playoffs.
Butch Sill
Absecon
A much-needed win for the Eagles tonight, but this should have been a blowout by the fourth quarter. They are going to have to finish drives for TDs if they expect to beat Dallas next week.
Overall, they did look better on offense and defense. Nice to see Sproles back, too.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
A much-needed win against a depleted team!
The entire season comes down to next Sunday’s showdown against the Cowboys! There was not a lot of optimism from tonight’s game that should give us a lot of hope.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Sadly, the Redskins caught the buzzard's Luck of injuries that have plagued the Eagles all season long.
The Eagles finally have consecutive victories with meaningful productivity, and once again, when they run more, they win more.
With the exception of giving up yet another NFL record to an opposing team with the Adrian Peterson run, this was a good game.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
The Super Bowl champs needed this, but it's tough to feel proud of a group that invades a nursing home and knocks over old ladies in wheelchairs.
The Cowboys will be a little tougher.
Hail, Sproles and Tate.
Stay alive, Birds!
Norm Chazin
Galloway Township
You won this game, but it was not pretty.
I do love the Eagles, but let's tell it like it is. You beat a team that had a backup playing in place of a backup. They had enough injures to fill up a floor in the hospital.
Next week, if your play isn't better than it was tonight, the Cowboys will eat you up alive. Peterson needs to improve on his play-calling, and Wentz has to throw the ball to the receivers and not down to their feet.
Let's see if you can hold your own next week.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
A nice win over a division rival!
Now we need to work on the mistakes before the huge game with Dallas next Sunday, one being to calm Carson Wentz down, two being Jim Schwartz and his defensive game-calling!
Nice to win two games in a row for the first time this year. Go, Eagles!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Super Bowl champs one year. This year ... horrendous.
What's the difference? Super Bowl teams consistently run the ball and have no fear going deep! Pederson shows no creativity.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
An important win, but not as convincing as it should have been over a banged-up Redskins team.
To salvage the season, though, they need to run the table, and I just don't see that happening. One reason Carson Wentz isn't as effective as he was last year is because Frank Reich is coaching in Indy, and look how much better Luck is playing this year, and Wentz isn't.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
What a great game to stay up for! Stopped Redskins in the second half. Great job, Ertz, Jeffery, Sproles, Tate and Matthews.
Hope we play this well against the Cowboys next week.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
A good win for the Birds. Great to see Darren Sproles run the ball again.
Wishing our defense would be more aggressive, especially since their third-string QB was in the game.
Great offense in that everyone pitched in.
Please, no more Jason Witten announcing our games. When you're in the booth, you’re supposed to be a little neutral!
Some poor play-calling again, especially fourth-and-1 on the goal line.
Let's just enjoy this win. It was certainly a needed one!
Pat Duran
Linwood
Good game. The offense and defense definitely improved, and the team seemed to be more relaxed and having some fun.
Next up, the Cowboys. The Eagles need to take them down big time. Go get them!
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Despite some dubious red-zone play selection by Pederson, the Birds clearly outclassed the injury-decimated 'Skins. The red-hot Cowboys, of course, present a much bigger challenge next week.
Hey, we’re still in the hunt, and hopefully ready for a tough stretch run. This time next week, the playoff picture should be a little clearer.
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
Wow, two in a row! You guys are awesome!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
The Eagles let a decimated Redskins team hang in early, but then their talent took over. So now they are in position to move closer to first place with a win in Dallas.
The bias of the announcers with all the old cliches about snowballs and Santa Claus ... But guess what? The Eagles are still champions until the next Super Bowl.
Just beat the Cowboys to shut them up. Go, Birds!
Ed Shavelson
Northfield
I'm trying to be positive about another division win, but 8-8 is where they're headed.
Carson Wentz threw for over 300 yards but made many errant throws that shows he's not last year's Carson.
The Eagles were playing against a third-string QB but needed a dominant fourth quarter to finish off a team even more injured than Philly.
They will figure a way to beat Houston and Washington to end their season, but road games at Dallas and the Rams spell disaster for our reigning Super Bowl champs.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
