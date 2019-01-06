So unexpectedly enjoyable, yet I can't help but have the feeling that Drew Brees will be throwing every pass to the right side of our defensive backfield next week.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Well, all I can say is it is going to be an interesting offseason.
Oh, by the way, will somebody get in Rodger Goodell's ear about the officiating in this league?
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Can you even believe it? I thought Foles' two interceptions were going to be their undoing, but then his legend continues.
What an amazing win. I had to double my heart medication. Why not us? You just have to believe!
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Thank you, Cody Parkey!
Great defensive game. Another game of magic by Foles. Only criticism is, please rush the QB occasionally!
We live to play another day!
Pat Duran
Linwood
This was an old-school football game. Two teams slugging it out. Two interceptions by Foles was uncharacteristic by him, and two dropped by the Eagles was big in not getting points for us early.
But it was a dogfight, and we came up big. Our guys gave us one more game and the respect they deserve. Thanks for the comeback end of season.
We are moving on. Unbelievable.
Butch Sill
Absecon
The Eagles had no chance. Yeah, right. Keep counting them out! What a great game and win.
Tough defensive old-fashioned football game, till the last drive when they almost gave it away. Now, onto to New Orleans for some payback. The defending champs ain't done yet!
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
My heart felt like it was beating out of my chest. This had to be the most exciting game of this season for me so far. I am continually amazed at the resilience of the Eagles and how they continue to rise to the occasion, embracing their perpetual underdog status.
This team has been like vampires. The more you try to kill them, the more they come back. Tonight our 12th man was the goalpost (doink).
What a performance! E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
What a nail-biting game. But we'll take the win. Great job, Jeffrey, Agholr, Tate and Sproles. See you all next week,
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
I don't think I can take another game like this one.
St. Nick is still in Christmas mode.
The Eagles seem to relish the underdog description. They played their hearts out and probably gave a lot of people heart palpitations. They are like the Cinderella team. Let's hope they play like this against the Saints.
Please stop the stupid mistakes. Rest well tonight, and tell St. Nick to keep up the good work.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
The legend of Nick Foles lives on. Cinderella still has her slippers, as Cody Parkey choked and the Eagles live on.
All the national pundits who picked the Bears, put that in your pipe and smoke it. Nick Foles has ice in his veins. Fly, Eagles, fly!
Ed Shavelson
Northfield
What an amazing game. The defense made some great plays to hold the Bears to three field goals. When the Bears made that touchdown, I figured the game was over.
How many of us were holding their breath on that last-minute field goal attempt by the Bears? It was sheer disbelief that he missed it and a joyous feeling knowing the Eagles won by a nose.
Keep on flying, guys.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
This is a game we will remember for a long time! Heartbreak for Bears fans, and euphoria for all Eagle fans. The ball hits the post not once but twice, and we live for another week.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
One. More. Game. Next. Week.
And this game had all the drama that fits what our season has been. And to win by icing the kicker with a double boink on the goal posts — it doesn’t get any better than this.
Next week, I think the New Orleans Saints are going to regret running the score up on us earlier in the season.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
What a ballgame! Mitch Trubisky almost pump-faked us into the offseason, but St. Nick and the Golden Boy saved us, along with poor Cody Parkey. You've gotta feel bad for him, but he did what he seems to do.
Tate was great and also was interfered with by No. 58 on the drive before the winning one. Bad officiating is becoming a real problem for the NFL.
Who dat say we done? Not the Ain'ts. We’re coming after you, Mr Brees.
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
The Nick Foles aura continues. Cody Parkey's double bank shot somehow bounces Philly's way and now gives the Eagles a chance to avenge their worst loss of the season.
I'm starting to believe anything is possible, but if Carson is healthy enough, he should be dressing as the backup.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
A heart-stopping finish as the Foles magic carpet ride continues.
That 2-yard toss to Golden Tate looked like the clincher. Game balls to Jeffery, and the D for shutting down the Bears.
And, let’s not discount divine intervention! We’ll need more next week against the Saints, of all teams!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Egg Harbor Township
