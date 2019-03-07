PU FTB vs. Brown
Princeton University football coach and Millville native Bob Surace will be honored at the Maxwell Awards.

 Beverly Schaefer

The 82nd Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala will held at Tropicana Casino & Resort on Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will receive the 60th Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award, and his coach Andy Reid is the winner of the 30th Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award.

Princeton University head coach Bob Surace will receive the Andy Talley Tri-State Coach of the Year Award. Surace, who graduated from Millville High School, is the son of former Millville football coach Tony Surace.

The event will also honor Hall-of-Fame linebacker Ray Lewis as the winner of the Tropicana Legends Award.

A number of others will receive awards: Ron Jaworski (Reds Bagnell Award for Contributions to Football), Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Princeton quarterback John Lovett (The Brian Westbrook Tri-State Player of the Year Award) and Army-West Point coach Jeff Monken (The George Munger College Coach of the Year Award).

The night will begin with a black tie cocktail party at 4:30 p.m. in the Tropicana Grand Events Center. The MFC National Awards dinner starts at 6:30 in the Grand Ballroom, and the award show starts at 8 in the Tropicana Showroom.

