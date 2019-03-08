Defensive end Michael Bennett's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles is expected to end after just one season.
ESPN.com and Philly.com reported Friday the Eagles are going to trade Bennett and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to New England in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2020.
Trades and free agent moves cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year Wednesday.
Bennett is scheduled to make $6.2 million in 2019 and $7 million in 2020 as part of a contract he signed with Seattle in 2016. The Eagles traded for him prior to last season.
He told the NFL Network on Friday that he seeks a pay raise for the coming season.
"You're always caught off guard when your name is brought up in the trade block or being traded, but you understand that people want to acquire your services," Bennett said. "I'm not willing to take a pay cut. I actually want a pay raise at this point. I just know at this point whatever team I go to, I want to get paid more than what I am getting paid right now."
Bennett, 33, got off to a slow start in 2018 but wound up finishing second on the Eagles with nine sacks, trailing only Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (10.5). He had just one sack in the first five games, but his production increased when he got more playing time after Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the sixth game.
Barnett and Brandon Graham, who re-signed with the Eagles this month, are expected to be the starters again in 2019. Chris Long likely will return for one more season as a backup. The team is also high on second-year end Josh Sweat and could upgrade the position in free agency and/or the 2019 NFL draft.
