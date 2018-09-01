It looks like Carson Wentz’s comeback is going to be delayed for at least one game.
According to NFL.com analyst Ian Rapaport, Nick Foles will be the Eagles’ starting quarterback in their regular-season opener against Atlanta on Thursday.
The Eagles had no comment on the report Saturday. Coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to address the media on Sunday. Last Tuesday, he indicated that he would make a decision privately on Friday but would not make it public until just before the Eagles play the Falcons.
“Ninety minutes before kickoff,” Pederson said Tuesday.
— David Weinberg
Apparently, he has decided to give Wentz a little more time to rehab his left knee.
Wentz tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his knee against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10, 2017 and underwent surgery in Pittsburgh three days later.
At the time, the recovery time was estimated at nine to 12 months. The Eagles will open the season against the Falcons a few days short of nine months.
Dr. James Bradley, the orthopedic surgeon who performed the operation, indicated Friday in an interview with NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com that the Eagles would be better off taking a patient approach with Wentz.
Wentz is considered the Eagles’ franchise quarterback of the present and future. According to Bradley, playing him now is not worth risking his long-term health.
“What’s a few games over 12 to 15 years?” Bradley said. “The ligaments, tendons and muscles need to learn to work again like a symphony.”
Foles started two preseason games and was inconsistent while working with a makeshift lineup missing several key players. He threw for 171 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a safety.
But he proved last year that he can handle the job.
Foles was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII, when he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass during “Philly Special” in the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over New England.
“Whatever the team decides, I’ll go out and give everything I have,” Foles said two weeks ago. “All I can do is just focus on the moment.”
