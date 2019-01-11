Greg Roman is reportedly set to become the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator.
Roman, a 1990 Holy Spirit High School graduate and former Ventnor resident, is being promoted from tight ends coach/assistant head coach for the Ravens to offensive coordinator, according to a report in The Athletic.
Roman, 46, could not be reached for comment Friday.
He will be replacing former Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who ran the Ravens offense for head coach John Harbaugh for the past three seasons. Mornhinweg was the Eagles' offensive coordinator from 2004 to 2012 under head coach Andy Reid.
Roman, who joined the Ravens prior to last season, was previously an offensive coordinator with Buffalo (2015-16) and San Francisco (2011-14).
Roman was part of Jim Harbaugh's staff with the 49ers when they switched quarterbacks from Alex Smith to Colin Kaepernick. The Ravens underwent a similar change this season, benching veteran Joe Flacco in favor of rookie Lamar Jackson.
According to the Ravens' web site, the Ravens employed some of the same blocking schemes for Jackson this season that the 49ers used for Kaepernick.
Roman got his start in the NFL as an assistant with Carolina (1995-2001). He also coached in Houston (2002-05), Baltimore (2006-07) and Stanford University (2009-10) before his stints with the 49ers and Bills.
While at Stanford, he was the Cardinal tight ends and offensive tackles coach. Among the players he coached was Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who set the NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end this season with 116.
He even coached at Holy Spirit for a year.
After the Ravens fired head coach Bill Belichick and his staff after the 2007 season, Roman spent 2008 as the Spartans' offensive coordinator under former Holy Spirit head coach Charlie Roman (no relation).
Roman and his wife, Dana, have three children: sons Connor and Gregory, and daughter Emily Grace.
He put his Ventnor vacation home up for sale last month.
Roman's mother Carol and brother Matthew still live in Ventnor.
Carol, and her late father, John Clary, had Eagles season tickets when the team played at Franklin Field.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.