Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery may start the regular season on the sideline.
According to a report on ESPN.com, Jeffery will miss at least the first two games after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.
The Eagles open the regular season against Atlanta on Sept. 6 at Lincoln Financial Field, then travel to face Tampa Bay on Sept. 16. The third game is home against Indianapolis on Sept. 23.
Jeffery, 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, has not practiced yet this offseason and preseason. However, he will be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this weekend and will be added to the 53-man roster. If he had started the season on PUP, he would have been required to miss at least the first six games of the season.
"He's doing well in his rehab," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday. "He's working every day. He's progressed up to about 75 (passes) a day and is really doing a nice job with that. We're just going to continue to monitor him and we'll see where he's at next week and make a decision."
Jeffery played the entire 2017 season with the injury, which he reportedly suffered during training camp last summer. He still registered 57 receptions for 789 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season, then caught 12 passes for 219 yards and three TDs in the playoffs.
He had three catches for 73 yards, including a 34-yard TD reception, in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII.
Without Jeffery, the Eagles will rely on other members of the offense to pick up the slack in the passing game. Mack Hollins or Shelton Gibson will replace him as an outside receiver with Mike Wallace while Nelson Agholor will remain in the slot.
Tight ends Zach Ertz and rookie Dallas Goedert will also play a big role for quarterbacks Nick Foles and/or Carson Wentz.
