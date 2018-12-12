Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday that quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with some "back soreness and tightness."
It could wind up sidelining him for the rest of the season.
According to a report on NFL.com, Wentz is not expected to play Sunday night at the Los Angeles Rams and may not play the rest of the year.
"Depending on the result (of Sunday's game), given the time of the year, Wentz may not play again in 2018," NFL.com analyst Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter. "The team is still gathering info on his health."
In announcing the injury, Pederson said only that Wentz would not practice on Wednesday and is going to be monitored the rest of the week.
However, he also declined to say whether Wentz would play against the Rams.
"We are going to focus on today, get through today," Pederson said. "Then we'll see where he is at the rest of the day. We're going to rest him (Wednesday) and continue to evalutate him and make sure he's good."
Pederson said the injury was not "game-related," meaning he did not get hurt in last Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas.
The Eagles will be playing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, which is where Wentz tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his knee against the Rams nearly exactly one year ago, on Dec. 10, 2017.
If Wentz can't play, Nick Foles is expected to start against the Rams. He relieved Wentz in Los Angeles last year and wound up leading the team to its first championship since 1960. Foles was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII after throwing three touchdown passes and catching one in a 41-33 victory over New England.
Foles hasn't taken a single snap this season after starting the first two games. He threw for 334 yards and a TD in a loss at Tampa Bay on Sept. 16 before Wentz took over.
According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Eagles have told Foles "to be ready to play."
The Eagles (6-7) are currently a half-game behind Minnesota (6-6-1) in the race for the second wild-card spot in the NFC with three games remaining.
After playing the Rams, the Eagles then finish the regular season against Houston and Washington.
