PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz’s back issue is reportedly more serious than first believed.
“A recent CT scan on Carson Wentz’s back revealed a fractured vertebrae that, if allowed time to rest, would fully heal without further expected issues,” ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday. “There will be a continued evaluation to determine if continuing to play this year will make injury worse.”
Former Eagles quarterback and NFL analyst Ron Jaworski told WPVI-Channel 6 Thursday that Wentz will not play the rest of the season.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson was unavailable for comment Thursday. He is scheduled to address the media Friday. Wentz, who watched Thursday’s practice from the sideline, was also unavailable for comment.
Wentz is expected to at least miss Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. If so, Nick Foles will be the starter for the first time since Week 2 of the season, when he threw for 334 yards and a touchdown in a 27-21 loss at Tampa Bay.
Foles was also unavailable for comment Thursday.
Last season, after Wentz tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments against the Rams on Dec. 10, 2017, Foles took over and led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII. He threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass en route to being named the game’s MVP.
“Nick is a Super Bowl MVP quarterback for a reason,” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said Wednesday. “Are we going to miss (Wentz)? Yeah. But we have all the confidence in the world in Nick. He’s a phenomenal player and we’re excited to play for him.”
This week is not the first time this season Wentz has been listed on an injury report with a back problem.
He was a limited participant in practice for one day in Weeks 7 and 8 in late October, though he did not miss any games because of it. On Oct. 21, he completed 30 of 37 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns in a 21-17 loss to Carolina. The next week, he went 21-for-30 for 286 yards with three TDs and an interception in a 24-18 win over Jacksonville in London.
The Eagles reportedly have been keeping track of his back issues for the last two months.
“Listen, every player is going to play with a little nagging injury from time to time,” Pederson said Wednesday. “That’s just the way it works in this business. The quarterback is no exception, obviously. So, we’ve monitored it and stayed on top of it and have had great communication with him.”
Wentz is the second Eagles player to have a broken bone in his back this season. Running back Jay Ajayi suffered such an injury against Tampa Bay in Week 2. After missing one game, he played against Tennessee and Minnesota before his season ended with a torn ACL.
At the time, Pederson revealed he had also suffered a fracture in his back during his 12-year career as an NFL quarterback with Green Bay, Miami, the Eagles and Cleveland.
Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan has played just one game this season due to back troubles. He missed the first 10 games after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a herniated disc and has sat out the last two games with back spasms.
Rookie tackle Jordan Mailata did not practice Thursday due to a back problem.
Notes: In addition to Jernigan, Mailata and Wentz, defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) did not practice Thursday. Wide receiver Shelton Gibson (wrist) and defensive back Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee) were limited.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.