Why this is their biggest game of the season
Washington (6-5) at Eagles (5-6), Monday, 8:15 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles are in third place in the NFC East but could potentially move into a tie for first by beating the Redskins. A win over the Redskins and another victory at Dallas the next week would enhance their chances of winning the division.
Evaluating the Eagles
Observations from the 25-22 victory over the New York Giants
Running back Josh Adams: Made the most of opportunities.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor: His only reception was a big one.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham: Best game of the season.
Place-kicker Jake Elliott: Always comes through in the clutch.
Safety Malcolm Jenkins: First-half interception was huge.
Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan: Great to see him back on the field.
Evaluating the coach
Doug Pederson finally stuck with a balanced offensive game plan, and it worked. Adams and Corey Clement combined for 27 carries. Carson Wentz threw 28 passes.
Three-and-out with Doug Pederson
(From Sunday)
Q: What does a win like that do for the team's confidence?
A: The guys are excited. It's been a couple of weeks since we've felt that kind of emotion, so the guys are jazzed.
Q: How big a play was Malcolm Jenkins' interception?
A: Malcolm is a great leader. One of the things I've talked to our leaders about is we have to find a way to make plays in big situations.
Q: What did you say to the team after the game?
A: I just talked about how resilient they were, how they stuck together. Everybody had a hand in the win.
