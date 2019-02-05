Eagles Saints Football
Buy Now

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

The Philadelphia Eagles officially informed Nick Foles that they will pick up the $20 million option for 2019 on his contract, and the quarterback in turn informed them that he would void the option, NFL sources said Tuesday.

Foles will buy back the option for $2 million, which would make him eligible for free agency this offseason. He has until Feb. 16 to officially sign the paperwork. The Eagles, however, can use their franchise tag on Foles sometime between Feb. 19 and March 5.

The Eagles likely would only use the one-year tag if they could trade Foles, after he ostensibly signed the tag. A handshake deal with another team — trades can’t become official until the new league year opens March 13 — would likely need to be agreed upon before the tag, otherwise the Eagles could end up on the hook for around $25 million for a backup.

There are a handful of possible partners, including the Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins or Redskins. The Eagles would prefer to not see Foles, 30, in the NFC East.

PHOTOS: Patriots' Super Bowl parade, Feb. 5, 2019

1 of 25

Last month, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Carson Wentz, 26, will be the starting quarterback moving forward, despite Foles' success in the postseason over the last two seasons. Retaining Foles as the backup makes little sense considering the amount the team would have to pay.

Despite a number of possible trade scenarios, the likely end result is that Foles enters free agency and signs with another team, and the Eagles receive around a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 as compensation.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments