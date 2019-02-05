Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Philadelphia Eagles officially informed Nick Foles that they will pick up the $20 million option for 2019 on his contract, and the quarterback in turn informed them that he would void the option, NFL sources said Tuesday.
Foles will buy back the option for $2 million, which would make him eligible for free agency this offseason. He has until Feb. 16 to officially sign the paperwork. The Eagles, however, can use their franchise tag on Foles sometime between Feb. 19 and March 5.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Eagles likely would only use the one-year tag if they could trade Foles, after he ostensibly signed the tag. A handshake deal with another team — trades can’t become official until the new league year opens March 13 — would likely need to be agreed upon before the tag, otherwise the Eagles could end up on the hook for around $25 million for a backup.
There are a handful of possible partners, including the Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins or Redskins. The Eagles would prefer to not see Foles, 30, in the NFC East.
1 of 25
New England Patriots (l-r) Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty react to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Confetti flies as fans watch the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick waves to the crowd during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fans wait for the New England Patriots parade to through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Fans line Tremont Street before the start of the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman holds up a trophy to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Edelman was the MVP of the game. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, left, and Ja'Whaun Bentley parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady gestures to fans as his son, Benjamin, waves during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Fans gather on to watch the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady rides a duck boat during the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Tom Brady holds the trophy as the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski, left, Dwayne Allen, center, and Ryan Izzo parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Fans line Tremont Street before the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and partner Linda Holliday wave as the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A Los Angeles Rams fan walks through the crowd before the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A huge crowd of fans cheer the New England Patriots as they parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Workers secure a New England Patriots banner on a pole before the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots tight ends Dwayne Allen, left, and Rob Gronkowski react to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots' Malcom Brown, left, Deatrich Wise Jr., center, and Lawrence Guy, right, ride a duck boat as the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots' Elandon Roberts (52) rides a duck boat during the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fans gather near Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to watch the New England Patriots football team victory parade through the streets of Boston to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams for their sixth NFL Super Bowl championship. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, top left, and head coach Bill Belichick, top right, acknowledge the crowd as the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels lifts the trophy as the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft yells to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Police roll by on bikes as fans gather near Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to watch the New England Patriots football team victory parade through the streets of Boston. The Patriots are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams for their sixth NFL Super Bowl championship. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots (l-r) Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty react to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
Confetti flies as fans watch the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick waves to the crowd during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Associated Press
Fans wait for the New England Patriots parade to through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
Fans line Tremont Street before the start of the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman holds up a trophy to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Edelman was the MVP of the game. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, left, and Ja'Whaun Bentley parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots' Tom Brady gestures to fans as his son, Benjamin, waves during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
Fans gather on to watch the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots' Tom Brady rides a duck boat during the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Associated Press
Tom Brady holds the trophy as the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski, left, Dwayne Allen, center, and Ryan Izzo parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
Fans line Tremont Street before the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and partner Linda Holliday wave as the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Associated Press
A Los Angeles Rams fan walks through the crowd before the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Associated Press
A huge crowd of fans cheer the New England Patriots as they parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
Workers secure a New England Patriots banner on a pole before the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots tight ends Dwayne Allen, left, and Rob Gronkowski react to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots' Malcom Brown, left, Deatrich Wise Jr., center, and Lawrence Guy, right, ride a duck boat as the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots' Elandon Roberts (52) rides a duck boat during the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Associated Press
Fans gather near Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to watch the New England Patriots football team victory parade through the streets of Boston to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams for their sixth NFL Super Bowl championship. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, top left, and head coach Bill Belichick, top right, acknowledge the crowd as the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels lifts the trophy as the team parades through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft yells to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
Police roll by on bikes as fans gather near Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to watch the New England Patriots football team victory parade through the streets of Boston. The Patriots are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams for their sixth NFL Super Bowl championship. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
Last month, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Carson Wentz, 26, will be the starting quarterback moving forward, despite Foles' success in the postseason over the last two seasons. Retaining Foles as the backup makes little sense considering the amount the team would have to pay.
Despite a number of possible trade scenarios, the likely end result is that Foles enters free agency and signs with another team, and the Eagles receive around a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 as compensation.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.