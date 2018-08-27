It was third-and-1, the Miami Dolphins were in no-huddle shotgun and Ryan Tannehill saw a matchup he liked Saturday.
Tannehill spotted rookie tight end Mike Gesicki matched up 1-on-1 with a Ravens defensive back wide to his left. There was no doubt Tannehill was going to Gesicki.
Simple slant. Simple pitch and catch. Just like practice. First down Dolphins, just like it’s been throughout camp.
Except for Gesicki, it meant more. It was his first catch in three preseason games. And so, yes, Gesicki admitted Monday in the Dolphins locker room, there was a small little monkey flipped off his back.
“Yeah, man, it was cool,” said the Southern Regional High School graduate and former Press Athlete of the Year. “To get the ball in your hands. Good play. To able to move the sticks. I’d like to break a tackle. It’s cover zero, and there’s nobody left. You break a tackle and you’re gone. So you know, stack the positives and you know you can grow and develop.”
After the game, Tannehill said he didn’t realize it was Gesicki’s first in-game catch.
“Mike’s been doing a good job for us in practice, making some big-time plays this week,” Tannehill said. “This week, he had some big-time plays in practice, and everyone is really confident in what he can do for us. I didn’t realize it was his first catch. I should probably say something to him. But he’s doing a good job. I’m excited about where he’s at. He’s only going to continue to grow and get better, but he’s going to be a huge advantage for us, especially in the red zone.”
Gesicki wants more. And he wants it to come quickly. For example, when Gesicki reviewed the film he thought he might have gained more than 10 yards if he’s stayed upright longer.
It’s hard to say if or how much Gesicki will play in the preseason finale at Atlanta on Thursday. But he says he’s at a totally different place than when he arrived in the spring.
“It’s all slowed down,” Gesicki said. “When I first got here, I felt like a freshman in college. It’s a whole different living lifestyle. The things outside the building are different. Things are moving fast, and you’re trying to wrap your head around it. The minor basics. Now it’s coming really quickly. I think just having the game slow down is what’s changed the most.”
Gesicki is acutely aware of exactly how many days of preparation he has until the season opener against Tennessee. And he plans to use every moment.
“I think that the coaches have done a phenomenal job helping me prepare,” he said. “And getting me up to speed. When Week 1 rolls around, however much my number is called, I’ll be ready. It’s about 13 days from now. Standing here right now, it feels close. But in football time, that’s plenty of days. A lot of time to prepare. A lot of time to get ready for that.”
