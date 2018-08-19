Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, a Southern Regional High School graduate, carries the ball during a drill this month in Davie, Florida. Below, making a play during the 2011 state championship volleyball match and as The Press Male Athlete of the Year for 2013-14.

 Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald via AP (TOP PHOTO) and PRESS ARCHIVES (BELOW)

The football coach says he’s had no better athlete. The basketball coach says he’s had no harder worker. The volleyball coach at Southern Regional High School says Mike Gesicki only played the sport two months each year but carried them to two state titles and two state runner-up finishes.

“He was dominant when he arrived as a freshman and Player of the Year in New Jersey volleyball as a senior,” said his coach, Eric Maxwell.

Here’s the kicker:

“I never even played volleyball until high school,” Gesicki said.

