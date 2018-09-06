PHILADELPHIA — Eagles running back Darren Sproles was going to have mixed emotions when the team’s Super Bowl Champions banner was unfurled at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night before the regular season opener against Atlanta.
He said Tuesday he’d be thrilled for the fans, some of whom waited decades to see their team win a championship. But he admitted to feeling a twinge of frustration that he was unable to play in Super Bowl LII.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m still going to feel good seeing it,” Sproles said. “But I want to win a Super Bowl on the field.”
He was on the sideline at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium when quarterback Nick Foles and company earned a 41-33 victory over New England to give the Eagles their first league title since 1960.
Thursday’s opener against the Falcons marked Sproles’ first game in almost a year. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and broke his arm on the same play against the New York Giants on Sept. 24.
He was getting X-rays when Jake Elliott booted his franchise-record 61-yard field goal to clinch a 27-24 victory.
“I’m going to be very excited to get back on that field again,” Sproles said. “It’s been so long. I’m going to have to calm myself down and force myself to relax so I’m focused when the game starts.”
Had he not gotten hurt last year, Sproles wouldn’t have played Thursday.
The 35-year-old planned to retire after last season, which was his 13th in the NFL and fourth with the Eagles. He already had established himself as a potential Hall of Famer, scoring seven touchdowns and amassing 2,792 yards as a dynamic punt returner.
The 5-foot-6, 190-pounder is the only player in NFL history with 30-plus receiving touchdowns (30), 20-plus rushing TDs (22), at least one kickoff-return score (two) and at least one punt-return TD (seven).
He saw himself settling down in San Diego and spending more time with his wife, Michel, and daughters Devyn and Rhyan. But shortly after the Super Bowl, Devyn insisted he play one more season.
“I’ve missed a lot of stuff because of football,” Sproles said. “I was ready to walk away. But once I got hurt, I was thinking of playing one more year so I can leave on my own terms. I don’t want to have any regrets. When I leave the game, I want to feel like I gave it everything I had. My family supported me. They want me to be happy.”
He worked himself back into shape through grueling, exhausting workouts in San Diego.
His regimen, designed to increase his strength, stamina and maintain his quickness, is legendary. One drill, called the Terrible Treadmill 10, requires him to run 10 30-second sprints at a 10 percent incline.
He’s also been known to do sprints in the soft sand of San Diego beaches until he collapses.
“There have been a few guys who have come out to work out with me and left after the first day,” Sproles said with a smile. “I have to give credit to ‘Pump’ (former Eagles running back Donnel Pumphrey). He lasted two days.”
It apparently paid off for Sproles.
He sat out the preseason games but was impressive during training camp practices. There was no evidence he has lost any speed or elusiveness because of his knee injury.
“I’d say he looks equally as quick as I ever saw him at any point last year,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh said last month. “He looks like he’s gotten every bit of his speed and quickness back.”
Groh and head coach Doug Pederson planned to use Sproles as part of a rotation with running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement against the Falcons and for the rest of the season. He also will continue as their punt returner.
Sproles said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to earn another Super Bowl banner like the one that was unveiled at the Linc before Thursday’s game.
“It felt great to ride in that (championship parade) down Broad Street and get that ring,” Sproles said. “I want to do that again.”
