Mack, Amukamara lead Bears over Seahawks 24-17

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

 The Associated Press
Seattle03014—17
Chicago73014—24
First Quarter

Chi—T.Burton 3 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 4:55.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Parkey 25, 1:07.

Sea—FG Janikowski 56, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—Miller 10 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 14:15.

Sea—Lockett 19 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 10:13.

Chi—Amukamara 49 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:37.

Sea—Dissly 2 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), :14.

A—57,960.

SeaChi 
First downs1720
Total Net Yards276271
Rushes-yards22-7427-86
Passing202185
Punt Returns1-144-58
Kickoff Returns0-02-15
Interceptions Ret.2-81-49
Comp-Att-Int22-36-125-34-2
Sacked-Yards Lost6-242-15
Punts7-45.15-41.2
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-377-55
Time of Possession25:3634:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Seattle, Penny 10-30, Carson 6-24, Wilson 3-17, Davis 3-3. Chicago, Howard 14-35, Trubisky 5-24, Gabriel 3-17, Cohen 4-8, T.Burton 1-2.

PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 22-36-1-226. Chicago, Trubisky 25-34-2-200.

RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 5-60, Marshall 4-44, Dissly 3-42, J.Brown 3-36, Vannett 3-23, Prosise 3-22, Davis 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Robinson 10-83, Gabriel 4-30, T.Burton 4-20, Howard 3-33, Miller 2-11, Cohen 1-17, Bellamy 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

