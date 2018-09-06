Falcons Eagles Football

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl banner is seen at Lincoln Financial Field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke
Atlanta3306—12
Philadelphia0378—18
First Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 21, 5:01. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: Ryan 6 run on 3rd-and-5; Ryan 26 pass to Coleman; D.Barnett 4-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-7. Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0.

Second Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 26, 6:09. Drive: 14 plays, 52 yards, 8:03. Key Plays: Foles 10 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-7; Foles 10 pass to Carter; Sproles 2 run on 3rd-and-1; J.Kelce 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Foles 10 pass to Ertz. Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 3.

Atl—FG Bryant 52, 2:08. Drive: 8 plays, 41 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Ryan 22 pass to J.Jones; C.Long 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3.

Third Quarter

Phi—Ajayi 1 run (Elliott kick), 4:37. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 5:34. Key Plays: Ajayi 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Agholor 15 pass to Foles on 3rd-and-5; Foles 18 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-8. Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 6.

Fourth Quarter

Atl—Coleman 9 run (kick failed), 9:48. Drive: 2 plays, 27 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: D.Jones 20 interception return to Philadelphia 27; Ryan 18 pass to J.Jones. Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10.

Phi—Ajayi 11 run (Ajayi run), 2:19. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: Foles 9 pass to Sproles on 3rd-and-8; Clement 21 run on 3rd-and-2. Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12.

A—69,696.

———

AtlPhi 
FIRST DOWNS1618
Rushing47
Passing96
Penalty35
THIRD DOWN EFF4-158-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-10-0
TOTAL NET YARDS299232
Total Plays6564
Avg Gain4.63.6
NET YARDS RUSHING74113
Rushes1827
Avg per rush4.14.2
NET YARDS PASSING225119
Sacked-Yds lost4-262-13
Gross-Yds passing251132
Completed-Att.21-4320-35
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play4.83.2
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-3-24-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.6-47.76-52.2
Punts blocked.00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE3172
Punt Returns2-114-29
Kickoff Returns0-02-43
Interceptions1-201-0
PENALTIES-Yds15-13511-101
FUMBLES-Lost1-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION27:5032:10

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Atlanta, Freeman 6-36, Coleman 9-19, Jones 1-11, Ryan 2-8. Philadelphia, Ajayi 15-62, Clement 5-26, Agholor 1-16, Sproles 5-10, Foles 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Atlanta, Ryan 21-43-1-251. Philadelphia, Foles 19-34-1-117, Agholor 1-1-0-15.

RECEIVING—Atlanta, Jones 10-169, Sanu 4-18, Hooper 3-24, Freeman 3-14, Coleman 1-26. Philadelphia, Agholor 8-33, Ertz 5-48, Sproles 4-22, Foles 1-15, Carter 1-10, Goedert 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS—Atlanta, Hardy 2-11. Philadelphia, Sproles 3-29, Sullivan 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS—Atlanta, None. Philadelphia, Gibson 2-43.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—Atlanta, Trufant 6-0-0, Poole 5-0-1, Jones 4-5-0, Campbell 4-2-0, Allen 4-1-0, Alford 4-0-0, Jarrett 3-2-0, Senat 2-1-0, Kazee 2-0-0, Shelby 2-0-0, Neal 1-1-0, McKinley 1-0-1, McClain 1-0-0, Beasley 1-0-0, Crawford 1-0-0, Riley 1-0-0, Burton 0-1-0, Reed 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Mills 6-0-0, Hicks 5-2-1.5, Darby 5-1-0, McLeod 5-1-0, Jones 3-1-0, Jenkins 3-0-0, Grugier-Hill 2-1-0, Cox 2-0-1, Graham 2-0-0, Graham 2-0-0, Long 1-3-1.5, Barnett 1-1-0, Bennett 1-1-0, Vaeao 1-0-0, Gerry 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS—Atlanta, Jones 1-20. Philadelphia, Douglas 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

———

OFFICIALS—Referee John Hussey, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Derick Bowers, FJ Don Willard, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Terri Valenti.

