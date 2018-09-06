|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|6—12
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|7
|8—18
|First Quarter
Atl—FG Bryant 21, 5:01. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: Ryan 6 run on 3rd-and-5; Ryan 26 pass to Coleman; D.Barnett 4-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-7. Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0.
|Second Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 26, 6:09. Drive: 14 plays, 52 yards, 8:03. Key Plays: Foles 10 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-7; Foles 10 pass to Carter; Sproles 2 run on 3rd-and-1; J.Kelce 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Foles 10 pass to Ertz. Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 3.
Atl—FG Bryant 52, 2:08. Drive: 8 plays, 41 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Ryan 22 pass to J.Jones; C.Long 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3.
|Third Quarter
Phi—Ajayi 1 run (Elliott kick), 4:37. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 5:34. Key Plays: Ajayi 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Agholor 15 pass to Foles on 3rd-and-5; Foles 18 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-8. Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 6.
|Fourth Quarter
Atl—Coleman 9 run (kick failed), 9:48. Drive: 2 plays, 27 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: D.Jones 20 interception return to Philadelphia 27; Ryan 18 pass to J.Jones. Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10.
Phi—Ajayi 11 run (Ajayi run), 2:19. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: Foles 9 pass to Sproles on 3rd-and-8; Clement 21 run on 3rd-and-2. Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12.
A—69,696.
———
|Atl
|Phi
|FIRST DOWNS
|16
|18
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|3
|5
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-15
|8-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|299
|232
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|74
|113
|Rushes
|18
|27
|Avg per rush
|4.1
|4.2
|NET YARDS PASSING
|225
|119
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-26
|2-13
|Gross-Yds passing
|251
|132
|Completed-Att.
|21-43
|20-35
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.8
|3.2
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-2
|4-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-47.7
|6-52.2
|Punts blocked.
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|31
|72
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|4-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Interceptions
|1-20
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|15-135
|11-101
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:50
|32:10
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Atlanta, Freeman 6-36, Coleman 9-19, Jones 1-11, Ryan 2-8. Philadelphia, Ajayi 15-62, Clement 5-26, Agholor 1-16, Sproles 5-10, Foles 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Atlanta, Ryan 21-43-1-251. Philadelphia, Foles 19-34-1-117, Agholor 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING—Atlanta, Jones 10-169, Sanu 4-18, Hooper 3-24, Freeman 3-14, Coleman 1-26. Philadelphia, Agholor 8-33, Ertz 5-48, Sproles 4-22, Foles 1-15, Carter 1-10, Goedert 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS—Atlanta, Hardy 2-11. Philadelphia, Sproles 3-29, Sullivan 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS—Atlanta, None. Philadelphia, Gibson 2-43.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—Atlanta, Trufant 6-0-0, Poole 5-0-1, Jones 4-5-0, Campbell 4-2-0, Allen 4-1-0, Alford 4-0-0, Jarrett 3-2-0, Senat 2-1-0, Kazee 2-0-0, Shelby 2-0-0, Neal 1-1-0, McKinley 1-0-1, McClain 1-0-0, Beasley 1-0-0, Crawford 1-0-0, Riley 1-0-0, Burton 0-1-0, Reed 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Mills 6-0-0, Hicks 5-2-1.5, Darby 5-1-0, McLeod 5-1-0, Jones 3-1-0, Jenkins 3-0-0, Grugier-Hill 2-1-0, Cox 2-0-1, Graham 2-0-0, Graham 2-0-0, Long 1-3-1.5, Barnett 1-1-0, Bennett 1-1-0, Vaeao 1-0-0, Gerry 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS—Atlanta, Jones 1-20. Philadelphia, Douglas 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
———
OFFICIALS—Referee John Hussey, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Derick Bowers, FJ Don Willard, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Terri Valenti.
