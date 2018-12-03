Redskins Eagles Football

Footballs are seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke
Washington01300—13
Philadelphia77014—28
First Quarter

Phi_Tate 6 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:31. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 7:29. Key Plays: Wentz 11 pass to Ertz; Wentz 6 pass to Jeffery on 3rd-and-4; Wentz 19 pass to Tate; Adams 11 run; Clement 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Philadelphia 7, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 44, 13:46. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: McCoy 32 pass to Doctson; C.LeBlanc 13-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-11; T.Williams 10-yard illegal block above the waist penalty on 3rd-and-20; McCoy 5 pass to Thompson; McCoy 10 pass to Crowder. Philadelphia 7, Washington 3.

Was_Peterson 90 run (Hopkins kick), 9:23. Drive: 1 plays, 90 yards, 00:13. Washington 10, Philadelphia 7.

Phi_Sproles 14 run (Elliott kick), 1:46. Drive: 3 plays, 40 yards, 00:35. Key Plays: Wentz 11 pass to Clement; G.Stroman 14-yard roughing the passer penalty. Philadelphia 14, Washington 10.

Was_FG Hopkins 47, :15. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 1:31. Key Plays: Sanchez 20 pass to Doctson; Sanchez 10 pass to Crowder; Sanchez 7 pass to Reed on 3rd-and-7; Sanchez 11 pass to Crowder. Philadelphia 14, Washington 13.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Matthews 4 pass from Wentz (Tate pass from Wentz), 14:10. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: Adams 18 run; Wentz 23 pass to Clement; Wentz 9 pass to Jeffery on 3rd-and-5; Wentz 13 pass to Clement. Philadelphia 22, Washington 13.

Phi_FG Elliott 46, 11:41. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 00:56. Key Play: Gerry 8 interception return to Washington 35. Philadelphia 25, Washington 13.

Phi_FG Elliott 44, 4:48. Drive: 10 plays, 47 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Wentz 6 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-1; Adams 13 run. Philadelphia 28, Washington 13.

A_69,696.

___

WasPhi 
FIRST DOWNS1028
Rushing48
Passing418
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF2-107-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-1
TOTAL NET YARDS235436
Total Plays4272
Avg Gain5.66.1
NET YARDS RUSHING104130
Rushes1433
Avg per rush7.43.9
NET YARDS PASSING131306
Sacked-Yds lost3-190-0
Gross-Yds passing150306
Completed-Att.17-2527-39
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play4.77.8
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-36-6-6
PUNTS-Avg.6-48.32-46.5
Punts blocked.00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE4149
Punt Returns1-13-19
Kickoff Returns0-01-22
Interceptions1-401-8
PENALTIES-Yds10-695-38
FUMBLES-Lost2-03-0
TIME OF POSSESSION20:4139:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 9-98, Sanchez 1-8, Thompson 3-3, Crowder 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Adams 20-85, Clement 5-27, Sproles 4-22, Wentz 4-(minus 4).

PASSING_Washington, McCoy 4-4-0-50, Sanchez 13-21-1-100. Philadelphia, Wentz 27-39-1-306.

RECEIVING_Washington, Crowder 4-36, Reed 4-21, Doctson 3-51, Thompson 3-18, Davis 2-15, Floyd 1-9. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-83, Tate 7-85, Agholor 4-56, Clement 3-47, Jeffery 3-31, Matthews 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Stroman 1-1. Philadelphia, Sproles 3-19.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, None. Philadelphia, Clement 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Brown 8-1-0, Moreau 7-2-0, Clinton-Dix 7-0-0, Stroman 6-1-0, Foster 5-0-0, Swearinger 4-0-0, Smith 3-0-0, Kerrigan 2-0-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Norman 1-1-0, Payne 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0, McPhee 1-0-0, Anderson 1-0-0, Allen 0-2-0, Everett 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Douglas 6-1-0, Cox 3-0-1, Graham 3-0-1, LeBlanc 3-0-0, Bradham 3-0-0, Jenkins 2-0-1, Graham 2-0-0, Grugier-Hill 2-0-0, Bennett 2-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Gerry 2-0-0, Ngata 1-1-0, Long 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Norman 1-40. Philadelphia, Gerry 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Alan Eck, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Keith Washington, SJ Ryan Dickson, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Louis Nazzaro.

