|Washington
|0
|13
|0
|0—13
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|14—28
|First Quarter
Phi_Tate 6 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:31. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 7:29. Key Plays: Wentz 11 pass to Ertz; Wentz 6 pass to Jeffery on 3rd-and-4; Wentz 19 pass to Tate; Adams 11 run; Clement 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Philadelphia 7, Washington 0.
|Second Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 44, 13:46. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: McCoy 32 pass to Doctson; C.LeBlanc 13-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-11; T.Williams 10-yard illegal block above the waist penalty on 3rd-and-20; McCoy 5 pass to Thompson; McCoy 10 pass to Crowder. Philadelphia 7, Washington 3.
Was_Peterson 90 run (Hopkins kick), 9:23. Drive: 1 plays, 90 yards, 00:13. Washington 10, Philadelphia 7.
Phi_Sproles 14 run (Elliott kick), 1:46. Drive: 3 plays, 40 yards, 00:35. Key Plays: Wentz 11 pass to Clement; G.Stroman 14-yard roughing the passer penalty. Philadelphia 14, Washington 10.
Was_FG Hopkins 47, :15. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 1:31. Key Plays: Sanchez 20 pass to Doctson; Sanchez 10 pass to Crowder; Sanchez 7 pass to Reed on 3rd-and-7; Sanchez 11 pass to Crowder. Philadelphia 14, Washington 13.
|Fourth Quarter
Phi_Matthews 4 pass from Wentz (Tate pass from Wentz), 14:10. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: Adams 18 run; Wentz 23 pass to Clement; Wentz 9 pass to Jeffery on 3rd-and-5; Wentz 13 pass to Clement. Philadelphia 22, Washington 13.
Phi_FG Elliott 46, 11:41. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 00:56. Key Play: Gerry 8 interception return to Washington 35. Philadelphia 25, Washington 13.
Phi_FG Elliott 44, 4:48. Drive: 10 plays, 47 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Wentz 6 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-1; Adams 13 run. Philadelphia 28, Washington 13.
A_69,696.
___
|Was
|Phi
|FIRST DOWNS
|10
|28
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|4
|18
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-10
|7-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|235
|436
|Total Plays
|42
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|104
|130
|Rushes
|14
|33
|Avg per rush
|7.4
|3.9
|NET YARDS PASSING
|131
|306
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-19
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|150
|306
|Completed-Att.
|17-25
|27-39
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.7
|7.8
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-3
|6-6-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-48.3
|2-46.5
|Punts blocked.
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|41
|49
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|3-19
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Interceptions
|1-40
|1-8
|PENALTIES-Yds
|10-69
|5-38
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|3-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|20:41
|39:19
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 9-98, Sanchez 1-8, Thompson 3-3, Crowder 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Adams 20-85, Clement 5-27, Sproles 4-22, Wentz 4-(minus 4).
PASSING_Washington, McCoy 4-4-0-50, Sanchez 13-21-1-100. Philadelphia, Wentz 27-39-1-306.
RECEIVING_Washington, Crowder 4-36, Reed 4-21, Doctson 3-51, Thompson 3-18, Davis 2-15, Floyd 1-9. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-83, Tate 7-85, Agholor 4-56, Clement 3-47, Jeffery 3-31, Matthews 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Stroman 1-1. Philadelphia, Sproles 3-19.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, None. Philadelphia, Clement 1-22.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Brown 8-1-0, Moreau 7-2-0, Clinton-Dix 7-0-0, Stroman 6-1-0, Foster 5-0-0, Swearinger 4-0-0, Smith 3-0-0, Kerrigan 2-0-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Norman 1-1-0, Payne 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0, McPhee 1-0-0, Anderson 1-0-0, Allen 0-2-0, Everett 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Douglas 6-1-0, Cox 3-0-1, Graham 3-0-1, LeBlanc 3-0-0, Bradham 3-0-0, Jenkins 2-0-1, Graham 2-0-0, Grugier-Hill 2-0-0, Bennett 2-0-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Gerry 2-0-0, Ngata 1-1-0, Long 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Norman 1-40. Philadelphia, Gerry 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Alan Eck, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Keith Washington, SJ Ryan Dickson, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Louis Nazzaro.
