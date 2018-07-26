The Philadelphia Eagles took the field at noon Thursday to begin preparations for their preseason opener against Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 9.
Press staff writer Dave Weinberg is at Eagles camp:
Holy Spirit grad @JoeCallahan4 taking reps. Went 2-for-3 for 30 yards. Encouraging start for Absecon QB. #EaglesCamp— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) July 26, 2018
Wentz taking snaps during 11 on 11 wearing a brace on his left knee. Ran 3 plays. #EaglesCamp— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) July 26, 2018
Judging by the way @DarrenSproles juked Shelton Gibson out of his cleats on a punt return, his knee is 100 percent. #EaglesCamp— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) July 26, 2018
