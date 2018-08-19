PHILADELPHIA — Eagles tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai had no excuses Sunday for his lackluster performance in Thursday’s preseason game.
The third-year tackle started at left tackle against New England and struggled. He surrendered a sack in the second quarter that resulted in quarterback Nick Foles suffering a shoulder injury in the Eagles’ 37-20 loss.
“You have to be ready to play every day, and I wasn’t ready mentally for that game,” Vaitai said Sunday at the NovaCare Complex. “It wasn’t my best performance. I wasn’t doing what the coaches were asking me to do. I just wasn’t myself.”
Vaitai, 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, is expected to start the season as the backup left tackle to perennial Pro Bowler Jason Peters after a solid performance last season.
When Peters was lost at midseason with two torn knee ligaments, Vaitai took over and played well. He started 10 regular-season games, nine at left tackle and one on the right side, and was at left tackle for all three of the Eagles’ playoff victories, including their 41-33 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
He says he might still have a mental hangover from winning the championship.
“I have to start treating each day like we didn’t win the Super Bowl,” Vaitai said.
His troubles Thursday prompted memories of his first regular-season game two years ago.
On Oct. 16, 2016, with right tackle Lane Johnson serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy, Vaitai started against Washington and gave up two sacks to Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in a 27-20 loss.
Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn dominated Vaitai on Thursday. He’s the one who rammed into Foles, getting a strip-sack that teammate Ja’Whaun Bentley returned 54 yards for a touchdown.
It also sent Foles to the sideline for the rest of the game.
“It wasn’t Big V’s best game, for whatever reason,” coach Doug Pederson said Sunday. “He’s definitely played better. We know exactly who he is. He’s hard on himself, like anybody is. There are some things he would want back obviously, but at the same time, he understands what he needs to do to continue to get better and improve.
“Now, he’s still a young player, but a player that’s played a lot of football. He knows exactly what he needs to do to not only fix that, but to be in a position because, who knows, he might be called upon again this season, and we’ll need him again.”
Vaitai can take solace in that virtually every offensive lineman has struggled at times.
Since Thursday, he has received pep talks from Johnson and Peters, among others, about how to maintain his focus.
“When you find yourself in a firestorm, sometimes you have to just walk through it,” Johnson said. “Sometimes you get in one of those games where it feels like the harder you try the worse you do. The best thing you can do is go to the sideline and try to readjust.
“I’ve been in those games, and it (stinks), but those are the ones you learn the most from.”
The learning process will start again Thursday, during the next preseason game at Cleveland.
Vaitai hopes to bounce back from last week’s poor performance and prove he’s capable of regaining the form he displayed last year.
“The Patriots game was definitely a wakeup call,” Vaitai said. “You have to be ready on every play every day, and I wasn’t. Now is the time to show them what I can do.”
