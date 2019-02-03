New England03010—13
L.A. Rams0030—3
Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 42, 10:29. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 3:29. Key Plays: Brady 25 pass to Edelman on 3rd-and-1; Brady 4 pass to Gronkowski on 3rd-and-9. New England 3, L.A. Rams 0.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Zuerlein 53, 2:11. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Goff 15 pass to Cooks; Goff 18 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-6. New England 3, L.A. Rams 3.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Michel 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:00. Drive: 5 plays, 69 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Brady 18 pass to Gronkowski; Brady 13 pass to Edelman; Brady 29 pass to Gronkowski. New England 10, L.A. Rams 3.

NE_FG Gostkowski 41, 1:12. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: Michel 26 run; Burkhead 26 run. New England 13, L.A. Rams 3.

A_70,081.

___

NELAR 
FIRST DOWNS2214
Rushing62
Passing1211
Penalty41
THIRD DOWN EFF3-123-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-10-0
TOTAL NET YARDS407260
Total Plays6860
Avg Gain6.04.3
NET YARDS RUSHING15462
Rushes3218
Avg per rush4.83.4
NET YARDS PASSING253198
Sacked-Yds lost1-94-31
Gross-Yds passing262229
Completed-Att.21-3519-38
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play7.04.7
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-3-32-1-1
PUNTS-Avg.5-43.09-46.3
Punts blocked.00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE4039
Punt Returns2-22-12
Kickoff Returns1-381-27
Interceptions1-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-209-65
FUMBLES-Lost1-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION33:1026:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 18-94, Burkhead 7-43, Edelman 1-8, Patterson 2-7, White 2-4, Brady 2-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Gurley 10-35, Anderson 7-22, Woods 1-5.

PASSING_New England, Brady 21-35-1-262. L.A. Rams, Goff 19-38-1-229.

RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 10-141, Gronkowski 6-87, Burkhead 2-15, Patterson 2-14, White 1-5. L.A. Rams, Cooks 8-120, Woods 5-70, Reynolds 3-28, Anderson 2-12, Gurley 1-(minus 1).

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Edelman 2-2. L.A. Rams, Natson 2-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Patterson 1-38. L.A. Rams, Natson 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Jones 6-2-1, Gilmore 5-0-0, McCourty 4-1-0, Wise 3-2-0, Van Noy 3-0-1, Flowers 2-1-0, Hightower 2-0-2, Guy 2-0-0, Shelton 2-0-0, Chung 1-2-0, Jackson 1-1-0, McCourty 1-1-0, Roberts 1-0-0, McClellan 1-0-0, Brown 0-2-0. L.A. Rams, Littleton 6-4-0, Peters 5-2-0, Brockers 5-2-0, Johnson 5-2-0, Joyner 4-2-0, Talib 4-0-0, Fowler 4-0-0, Barron 3-5-0, Ebukam 3-0-0, Donald 1-4-0, Robey-Coleman 1-1-0, Suh 1-1-0, Franklin-Myers 1-0-1.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Gilmore 1-0. L.A. Rams, Littleton 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 46. L.A. Rams, Zuerlein 48.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Parry, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Ed Camp, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Jim Lapetina.

