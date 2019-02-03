|New England
|0
|3
|0
|10—13
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|3
|0—
|3
|Second Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 42, 10:29. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 3:29. Key Plays: Brady 25 pass to Edelman on 3rd-and-1; Brady 4 pass to Gronkowski on 3rd-and-9. New England 3, L.A. Rams 0.
|Third Quarter
LAR_FG Zuerlein 53, 2:11. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Goff 15 pass to Cooks; Goff 18 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-6. New England 3, L.A. Rams 3.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_Michel 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:00. Drive: 5 plays, 69 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Brady 18 pass to Gronkowski; Brady 13 pass to Edelman; Brady 29 pass to Gronkowski. New England 10, L.A. Rams 3.
NE_FG Gostkowski 41, 1:12. Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: Michel 26 run; Burkhead 26 run. New England 13, L.A. Rams 3.
A_70,081.
___
|NE
|LAR
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|14
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|4
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-12
|3-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|407
|260
|Total Plays
|68
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|154
|62
|Rushes
|32
|18
|Avg per rush
|4.8
|3.4
|NET YARDS PASSING
|253
|198
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-9
|4-31
|Gross-Yds passing
|262
|229
|Completed-Att.
|21-35
|19-38
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.0
|4.7
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-3
|2-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-43.0
|9-46.3
|Punts blocked.
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|40
|39
|Punt Returns
|2-2
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|1-38
|1-27
|Interceptions
|1-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-20
|9-65
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:10
|26:50
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Michel 18-94, Burkhead 7-43, Edelman 1-8, Patterson 2-7, White 2-4, Brady 2-(minus 2). L.A. Rams, Gurley 10-35, Anderson 7-22, Woods 1-5.
PASSING_New England, Brady 21-35-1-262. L.A. Rams, Goff 19-38-1-229.
RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 10-141, Gronkowski 6-87, Burkhead 2-15, Patterson 2-14, White 1-5. L.A. Rams, Cooks 8-120, Woods 5-70, Reynolds 3-28, Anderson 2-12, Gurley 1-(minus 1).
PUNT RETURNS_New England, Edelman 2-2. L.A. Rams, Natson 2-12.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Patterson 1-38. L.A. Rams, Natson 1-27.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Jones 6-2-1, Gilmore 5-0-0, McCourty 4-1-0, Wise 3-2-0, Van Noy 3-0-1, Flowers 2-1-0, Hightower 2-0-2, Guy 2-0-0, Shelton 2-0-0, Chung 1-2-0, Jackson 1-1-0, McCourty 1-1-0, Roberts 1-0-0, McClellan 1-0-0, Brown 0-2-0. L.A. Rams, Littleton 6-4-0, Peters 5-2-0, Brockers 5-2-0, Johnson 5-2-0, Joyner 4-2-0, Talib 4-0-0, Fowler 4-0-0, Barron 3-5-0, Ebukam 3-0-0, Donald 1-4-0, Robey-Coleman 1-1-0, Suh 1-1-0, Franklin-Myers 1-0-1.
INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Gilmore 1-0. L.A. Rams, Littleton 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 46. L.A. Rams, Zuerlein 48.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee John Parry, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Ed Camp, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Jim Lapetina.
