PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor and rookie defensive tackle Bruce Hector will have fans in the stands at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
Both players grew up in Tampa and received a lot of ticket requests for the game against the Buccaneers.
"It's going to be a great feeling," Agholor said Thursday. "Tampa is a place that's close to my heart."
It's really close to Hector's heart.
He grew up in Tampa and even went to college there, starring for the University of South Florida.
"Yep, I never left," Hector said. "It's all I ever knew until I signed with the Eagles (as an undrafted free agent)."
The players took different routes from Tampa to Philadelphia.
Agholor's parents, Felix and Caroline, moved from Nigeria to the United States when Nelson, the second youngest of their five children, was 5.
They eventually settled in the northeast section of Tampa known among locals as Suitcase City, a poverty-stricken area a few blocks from South Florida's campus.
Agholor, 25, was a football and basketball star at Berkeley Prep and signed with the University of Southern California after weighing offers from Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
The Eagles made him their first-round draft pick in 2015. He struggled mightily for his first two seasons, his confidence sagging as he struggled with consistency.
When he was looking for advice, he consulted with his former high school coach, Dominick Ciao.
"I told him to start eating some of that good Italian food in Philadelphia to get right," Ciao told Bay News 9 in an interview before Super Bowl LII.
Whatever he did, it worked. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder had a breakout season last year, catching 62 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. He had nine receptions for 84 yards in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl.
Ciao was in the stands at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium to see it.
"My high school coach (Ciao) is like a second father to me," Agholor said. "We still talk almost every day."
Hector credits his mother, Monica Lockett, for his progress.
The 23-year-old was an all-state two-way lineman at Robinson High School as a senior, yet South Florida was the only major program that offered him a scholarship. One recruiting website had him ranked 21st among South Florida's 25 signees.
He happily signed with the Bulls since it eased the financial burden on his mother.
"She's a single mother who worked two and three jobs at a time to help me," Hector said last week. "I got my strong work ethic from her. Growing up, I was always told that working hard will take you a long way in life."
It took him all the way to where he defied the odds and made the Eagles' regular-season roster as an undrafted free agent.
He made his NFL debut last Thursday, playing seven defensive snaps in an 18-12 victory over Atlanta as a backup to Fletcher Cox and Haloti Ngata.
His mother is expected to be in the stands Sunday, as well as Agholor's parents and high school coach.
"I'm super excited to be going back," Agholor said. "It's going to be special."
Notes: Eagles running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) and wide receiver Shelton Gibson (knee) did not practice Thursday. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) practiced on a limited basis.
