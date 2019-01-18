The Philadelphia Eagles wound up surpassing expectations this season.
After 10 games, they were 4-6 and appeared to have little hope of making the playoffs, let alone advancing to the divisional round.
Led by quarterback Nick Foles, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and coach Doug Pederson, they staged an impressive comeback. They won their last three regular-season games to qualify as a wild card, upset Chicago 16-15 in the first round of the playoffs and came oh-so-close to reaching the NFC championship game.
Here are some of the players who stood out for all the right and wrong reasons during a memorable season.
OFFENSE
MVP: Quarterback Nick Foles. Zach Ertz had a tremendous season, setting a NFL record for most receptions by a tight end with 116. But the Eagles would not have been in the playoffs without Foles. One is a great player. The other is a legend.
Biggest surprise: Running back Josh Adams. An undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, Adams started the season on the practice squad. He wound up as their leading rusher with 511 yards on 120 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
Unsung hero: Center Jason Kelce. He was the anchor of a solid offensive line and enjoyed his best season en route to earning All Pro honors. There aren't many centers with his combination of strength, athleticism and durability. He's the pick over wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery and guard Brandon Brooks.
Top rookie: Tight end Dallas Goedert. The second-round draft pick got off to a slow start but ended with 33 receptions for 334 yards and three TDs in the regular season and had two more receptions and a TD in the playoffs.
Biggest disappointment: Wide receiver Mike Wallace. He was supposed to be the team's top deep threat after Torrey Smith was traded to Carolina. He broke his leg in the second game and had no receptions the entire season. Wide receivers Mack Hollins and Golden Tate also failed to live up to expectations, along with running back Donnel Pumphrey.
DEFENSE
MVP: Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. With the exception of Los Angeles Rams standout Aaron Donald, no NFL interior lineman was as dominant as Cox. He recorded 10.5 sacks despite being double- and even triple-teamed at times. He gets the nod over safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Biggest surprise: Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc. Injuries prompted the Eagles to claim LeBlanc off waivers after Detroit released him in Week 10. He was terrible at first but wound up playing a key role in the Eagles' secondary down the stretch and started the divisional-round game against the Saints with an interception against Drew Brees.
Unsung hero: Jenkins. Injuries forced defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to use 15 defensive backs during the season. Jenkins was the one constant in the secondary. He played every snap and was the steadying influence amid the chaos. Linebacker Nigel Bradham also merited consideration.
Top rookie: Avonte Maddox. The fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh was switched from cornerback to safety and back to cornerback during the season and handled all the roles well. He had 50 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season.
Biggest disappointment: Haloti Ngata. The 13-year NFL veteran signed a one-year deal to bolster the defensive line and was essentially a nonfactor. The 34-year-old played in 13 regular-season games with 19 tackles and a sack. But at least he made the team, unlike linebacker Corey Nelson and cornerback Daryl Worley.
SPECIAL TEAMS
MVP: Place-kicker Jake Elliott. He cemented his reputation as a clutch kicker with a last-second game-winner against Houston on Dec. 23 that sealed a 32-30 victory. Elliott was 27 for 32 in field goals in the regular season and playoffs. That made up for two missed extra points.
Biggest surprise: Punter Cameron Johnston. The Eagles took a chance by not re-signing veteran Donnie Jones. Johnston, a former Australian Rules Football player, was unproven but set Eagles single-season records for overall average (48.15 yards per punt) and net average (42.7).
Unsung hero: Defensive tackle Trayvon Hester. The playoff run was in jeopardy of ending in the first game at Chicago when Bears place-kicker Cody Parkey trotted out to try a 43-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Hester got his fingertips on the kick, resulting in the double doink that clinched the Eagles' 16-15 win.
Top rookie: Johnston. Technically, he wasn't a rookie because he participated in training camp with the Eagles last season before getting released. But this was his first NFL regular season, and he made the most of it.
Biggest disappointment: Punt returner DeAndre Carter. Carter was not a disappointment as a player. He was the Eagles' best punt returner, averaging 10.3 yards per return with a 40-yarder. The disappointment was the Eagles' decision to waive him. He was claimed by the Texans before the Eagles could re-sign him to the practice squad.
