Background: Wears No. 41. ... 6-foot-2, 190 pounds ... 25 years old. ... First season on the active roster after spending 2017 on the practice squad. ... Promoted to active roster Nov. 17. ... Has 14 tackles in two games. ... Played four games for Chicago in 2016 ... Grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. ... Played for Bishop Hogan Prep and Pittsburg State. ... Had 11 interceptions in 49 college games.
Did your family decorate the house for Christmas while you were growing up?
Oh, yeah. My mother (Tasha) would put up lights all over the house. The lights were just inside, though. We lived in kind of a rough neighborhood. If we had put up lights outside, they wouldn’t be there the next day.
What was your favorite Christmas as a child?
I was really into Pokemon and WWE wrestling back then. One year, my mom really went all out. She got me a bunch of Pokemon cards and wrestlers. It was great.
Do you still get a lot of presents?
Oh, no. I’m much more into giving gifts than receiving them. I buy for about 10 people in the family altogether. That’s what gives me joy.
