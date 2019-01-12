Background: Wears No. 90. ... 6-foot-2, 304 pounds ... 26 years old. ... First season with Eagles after getting released by Oakland in September. ... Started season on Eagles’ practice squad and was promoted to active roster in Week 5. ... Had 20 tackles and a sack in the regular season. ... Clinched last week’s playoff win over Chicago by deflecting Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal attempt. ... Grew up in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania ... Played for Penn Hills High School and University of Toledo.
Do you have a photograph of the blocked kick?
Oh, yes. I have one hanging up in my man cave and I sent one back home to Mom (Theresa Reynolds) so she can look at it.
What was going through your mind before the play?
I was thinking this could be the last play of my season, so I gave it all I’ve got.
“I just wanted to get a piece of (the football) and see what happens.
Did you know Parkey missed the kick right away?
No. I turned away because I was frustrated. I didn’t think I had gotten enough of it. Then I heard the reaction of the crowd and saw the team running out (onto the field). It was a surprise. I couldn’t believe it really happened.
