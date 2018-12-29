Background: Wears No. 4. ... 5-foot-9, 167 pounds ... 23 years old. ... Second year with Eagles as an undrafted free agent ... Hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired to beat Houston last week. ... Has made 23 of 28 field goals this season and 28 of 29 extra points. ... Grew up in LaGrange, Illinois, where he played football and tennis for Lyons Township High School.
How did last week’s field goal compare to the 61-yarder against the Giants last season?
Anytime you get to make a kick with the game on the line, it’s special. I always want to be in those situations.
Are you going to make a New Year’s resolution?
I’d like to do some traveling in the offseason and knock a country off my list. I’ve been to Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Thailand and, obviously, England. I’m going to try to go to Spain this year.
Of the countries you’ve already visited, which is your favorite?
I’d have to say Thailand. I really enjoyed it. It was very tropical, and the beaches were awesome. I also loved the cuisine.
