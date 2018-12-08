Background: Wears No. 1. ... 5-foot-11, 194 pounds ... 26 years old (Feb. 24, 1992). ... First season with the team as a free agent. Also spent 2017 preseason with the Eagles ... Currently ranks second in NFL with 48.6-yard punting average and third with 42.8 net average. ... Native of Geelong, Australia ... Former Australian Rules Football player who played at Ohio State. ... With an average of 46.7 yards, he led the Big Ten Conference and was fifth in the nation in punting as a senior in 2016. ... Was finalist for the Ray Guy Award. ... Set Ohio State career record by landing 109 punts inside the 20.
What’s the biggest difference between Christmas in Australia and in the United States?
The weather. It’s summer in Australia now, so it’s much hotter. A couple years ago it was 100 degrees on Christmas Day there.
Do they celebrate the holiday the same way?
Pretty much. Everyone decorates their houses for Christmas. My family puts decorations up in Australia, but I don’t do much here.
What’s the best Christmas present you received?
That’s a tough one. I’ve gotten so many great Christmas presents over the years that I can’t pick just one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.