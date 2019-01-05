Saints earn NFC's top seed for first time since 2009

Background: Wears No. 9. ... 6-foot-6, 243 pounds ... 29 years old. ... Fifth season with the Eagles after re-signing last year as a free agent. ... Has started the last three games and led the team to a 3-0 record. ... Threw for a franchise-record 471 yards against Houston on Dec. 21. ... Completed a franchise-record 25 consecutive passes against Washington on Dec. 28. ... Grew up in Austin, Texas, where he played for Westlake High School ... Married (Tori) with a 2-year-old daughter (Lily).

How do you get ready for big games?

You can make it as big as you want it or you can make it small. I choose to make it small so I can just hone in on things so that I know by game time that I’ve done everything I could to prepare.

What makes the playoffs different than the regular season?

The big thing is everything picks up a little bit in the playoffs. It’s a one-game season. But that’s how it’s been for us the last couple weeks. We had to win to stay alive, and now we’re in the playoffs.

Does it bother you that the Eagles are underdogs?

There’s not a lot of expectations on us, and that’s OK. People have doubted us, but all that matters are the people in this building. We believe in one another, and when you have that, you can do great things.

