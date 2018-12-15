Background: Wears No. 49. ... 5-foot-7, 203 pounds ... 23 years old. ... Signed off New Orleans’ practice squad Monday to replace injured Corey Clement. ... Sixth-round draft pick by the Saints this year out of Louisiana Tech. ... Played high school football at Zachary High School in Louisiana.
You played high school, college and pro football in Louisiana. Was it tough to leave your home state?
A little bit, but it’s a new opportunity. I’m excited to be around a new culture in a different city. I haven’t had a chance to see much, but the (Philadelphia) skyline is beautiful.
What was it like being on the Saints’ practice squad? Did you learn a lot?
Absolutely. Being on the scout team, I was going against the number one rushing defense in the league every day, so I learned quite a bit. Being here is a little bit like starting over, but I’m looking forward to it.
Do you know anyone on the Eagles?
No, but I grew up watching (running back Darren Sproles). We have similar builds, so I’ve tried to pattern my game after him. To now be his teammate is incredible.
