Background: Wears No. 33. ... 6-foot-2, 225 pounds ... 22 years old. ... First season with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent. ... Began the season on the practice squad before being promoted to active roster Sept. 18. ... Scored his first NFL touchdown against New Orleans last week. ... Played three seasons for Notre Dame ... Played high school football for Central Bucks South in Warrington, Pennsylvania.
Did you keep the football from your first touchdown?
Yes, I have it, but we still lost, so it doesn't mean as much. I'm already more focused on getting ready for the Giants. I guess I'll reflect on those things more after the season, but I'm ready to help us get a win.
Do you regret leaving Notre Dame a year early since the Fighting Irish are in contention for a national championship?
No, I made the decision that was best for me at the time, based on the situation. I had the full support of Notre Dame and everyone, so there were no hard feelings.
Are you following the Fighting Irish now?
Absolutely. I'm excited for those guys. Notre Dame is like family to me. I wish each and every coach and player there nothing but the best.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.