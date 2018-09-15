Background: Wears No. 81. ... 6-foot-2, 215 pounds ... 29 years old. ... First season with Eagles as a free agent. ... Signed Eagles on Tuesday after getting released at the end of training camp. ... Spent parts of the previous seven seasons with Buffalo (2011-12), Chicago (2012), New England (2012), Baltimore (2013-16) and Indianapolis (2017). ... Has appeared in 66 NFL games, getting 143 catches for 1,672 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Grew up in Hollywood, Florida, where he played for Chaminade-Madonna High School ... Played st University of Central Florida in Orlando.
Where did you watch the Eagles opener?
"At my house in Atlanta. It was tough not being there, but I've been around a while, so I'm sort of used to it."
Did you work out for any other teams?
"No. I kind of knew I was coming back to the Eagles, so I didn't bother trying out with anyone else."
What kind of role to you expect to play?
"I'm willing to do whatever they need me to do, whether it's on offense or special teams. I'm just grateful to be back with the team."
