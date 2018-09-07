Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout went through a perfect storm Thursday.
The Angels had a day off between road trips to Texas and Chicago. Trout, an Eagles' season-ticket holder, headed to Philadelphia to see the Eagles open their season with an 18-12 victory over Atlanta.
The Millville native also got to enjoy another one of his passions. A noted weather follower, he sat through a 45-minute lightning delay before the game.
Trout was accompanied by Angels teammate Cam Bedrosian, who is a Falcons fan.
Trout arrived in Chicago in time to start in center field and bat third on Friday. He was 0-for-1 with a run scored through three innings for the Angels, who led 4-1.
