Bradham is a Trout fan
Buy Now

Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham holds the Mike Trout bobblehead all the players received this week. Bradham used Trout’s locker at Angels Stadium when the team practiced in Los Angeles. However, the bobblehead broke on his way back to Philadelphia.

 DAVID WEINBERG / Staff Writer

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout went through a perfect storm Thursday.

The Angels had a day off between road trips to Texas and Chicago. Trout, an Eagles' season-ticket holder, headed to Philadelphia to see the Eagles open their season with an 18-12 victory over Atlanta.

The Millville native also got to enjoy another one of his passions. A noted weather follower, he sat through a 45-minute lightning delay before the game.

Trout was accompanied by Angels teammate Cam Bedrosian, who is a Falcons fan.

Trout arrived in Chicago in time to start in center field and bat third on Friday. He was 0-for-1 with a run scored through three innings for the Angels, who led 4-1.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.