Eagles’ best number: 2 (second-half touchdowns)
Eagles' worst number: 0 (total offensive yards in the first quarter)
You had to be there
Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins and owner Jeffrey Lurie led the crowd in "Fly, Eagles, Fly" during a pregame ceremony that ended with the unveiling of the Eagles' Super Bowl championship banner.
Three stars
1. Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (two touchdowns)
2. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (10 catches, 169 yards)
3. Eagles defensive end Chris Long (one sack, constant pressure)
Turning point
The Eagles went ahead 18-12 on Ajayi's 11-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion with 2:19 left. Corey Clement set it up with a 21-yard run on a third-and-two.
Eagles’ best play
Coach Doug Pederson unveiled Philly Special 2.0 in the third quarter. Running back Corey Clement took a handoff from quarterback Nick Foles, then pitched it to wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Agholor lofted a pass to Foles in the flat for a 15-yard gain.
Eagles' worst play
Safety Tre Sullivan committed a potentially costly error in the fourth quarter while covering a punt. Instead of staying clear of the ball, it hit him in the foot and the Falcons recovered.
Did you notice?
Boyz II Men performed the national anthem while Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins stood on the sideline with his teammates ... Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill made a big-time tackle on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on the Falcons' first drive ... Shelton Gibson was the Eagles' kickoff returner and had a 30-yard return on his first attempt. ... St. Augustine Prep graduate Jack Crawford had a tackle for no gain for the Falcons in the first half. ... Jason Kelce limped off before the final play of the first half but returned to action. ... Both teams lost challenges. ... Two Eagles sacks were negated by offsides penalties on defensive end Derek Barnett.
