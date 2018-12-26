PHILADELPHIA — Fifteen games into the regular season, Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace is still looking for his first catch of the year.
He's hoping to get it Sunday, when the Eagles face Washington in a must-win game at FedEx Field.
"I'm excited to possibly play, but I don't want to get ahead of myself," Wallace said Wednesday. "Right now, I feel like I can get out there, but I'm also not going to force anything."
Wallace was viewed as one of the Eagles' biggest offseason acquisitions. The 10-year NFL veteran signed a one-year, $4 million contract as a free agent in the offseason. He was supposed to replace Torrey Smith, who was traded to Carolina, as the Eagles' deep threat.
It never happened.
Wallace was shut out in the Eagles' season-opener against Atlanta, then suffered a fractured right fibula the following week at Tampa Bay. He was placed on injured reserve and was just removed from that list earlier this week.
"It's been 12, 13 weeks since I last played, and it's been frustrating," Wallace said. You have big expectations for yourself. You feel like you would be able to help and contribute, but you can't. It's been a long road."
The Eagles have lacked stability at wide receiver throughout much of the season. There was a point early in the year when quarterbacks Nick Foles and Carson Wentz were throwing passes to Nelson Agholor, Kamar Aiken, DeAndre Carter and Shelton Gibson.
Only Agholor has played all 15 games. Alshon Jeffery missed the first three while recovering from offseason rotator cuff surgery. Jordan Matthews was signed to replace Wallace. Golden Tate was obtained in a trade on Oct. 30. Mack Hollins has been been on injured reserve the entire season with a sports hernia.
Yet, they have been reasonably productive. Eagles wide receivers have combined for 174 receptions and 10 touchdowns so far. Last year, the group — which included Agholor, Jeffery, Smith, Hollins, Marcus Johnson and Gibson — had 178 catches and 20 TDs in the regular season. In 2016, Matthews, Dorial Green-Beckham, Agholor, Josh Huff and Paul Turner caught 170 passes for seven TDs.
Wallace, 6-foot and 200 pounds, could add to the total Sunday, if he makes sufficient progress this week in practice. The team held a walk-through Wednesday and will practice Thursday and Friday.
"When we get out there (Thursday), we'll let him run and see where he's at," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "'It's still going to be a day-to-day thing with (Wallace), though. We'll make a decision (regarding playing time) later in the week."
Until this season, durability had never been an issue.
From 2009 to 2017, Wallace, 32, had only missed two regular-season games in nine seasons with Pittsburgh, Miami, Minnesota and Baltimore.
"I'm in uncharted waters with this," Wallace said. "I'm not sure what to expect this week because I've never had to deal with an injury before now."
One of his Wallace's reasons for joining the Eagles was the opportunity to play with Wentz.
Ironically, he never got a chance to be on the field with him. Wentz sat out all of training camp and the first two regular-season games while recovering from a knee injury. Foles was the quarterback when Wallace was out there and will be starting again in Sunday's must-win game at Washington.
To get into the playoffs, the Eagles (8-7) have to beat Washington and hope Chicago beats Minnesota (8-6-1) on Sunday. If that happens, the Eagles will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
"Nick is a Super Bowl champion (and Most Valuable Player)," Wallace said. "He's a winner, and he's a leader. I'm excited to get back out there again and help this team get into the playoffs."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.