PHILADELPHIA - Quarterback Carson Wentz didn't let anything get in the way of his preparation for Eagles training camp.
Not even his recent wedding and subsequent honeymoon in Greece.
"Even on the honeymoon, I found a way to get some workouts in," Wentz said while the media broke out in laughter. "... At the fitness center."
Wentz, who married the former Maddie Oberg two weeks ago in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, went through a more strenuous routine Thursday during the Eagles' first practice of camp at the NovaCare Complex.
Sporting a brace on his surgically repaired left knee, Wentz participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since tearing his anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments against the Los Angeles Rams last Dec. 10.
"It felt great just to be out there running around with the guys and making progress," Wentz said.
Wentz needs to keep progressing and rehabbing before he's ready to play again, however. Eagles coach Doug Pederson remains adamantly opposed to putting his franchise quarterback at risk before he's 100 percent.
He again refused to set a timetable for Wentz's return. The Eagles open the regular season Sept. 6 against Atlanta at Lincoln Financial Field.
"I can't tell exactly when that day is going to be," Pederson said. "Today's practice was all part of his progress and that's something we're going to be monitoring day by day. We're married to this dude and we want to make sure everything's right. We have to be patient and make sure we're all comfortable for when it's time for him to take that (starting) spot again."
Wentz took three or four reps at a time during the 11-on-11 sessions. Nick Foles, the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII, took the first snaps with the starting offense before Wentz took the field for a few plays.
Wentz's first pass fell incomplete, but he completed back-to-back swing passes on his first series. The next time out, rookie tight end Dallas Goedert dropped a pass and wide receiver Shelton Gibson made a nice, leaping grab.
"We have a good plan in place," Wentz said. "It's not just me, it's the coaching staff and the medical staff that are all involved in this. (The opening game) is still the goal, but I'm not really sure when (he'll be cleared to play). I feel good where I'm at right now."
While Wentz continues his rehab, Foles will take the bulk of the reps with the starters while Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan, an Absecon native and Holy Spirit High School graduate, work with the backups.
Foles again did his best to downplay any talk of a potential quarterback controversy, repeating that he is comfortable playing any role.
"You don't need to say to me, 'You're the starter' or 'You're the backup,'" Foles said. "It doesn't matter. Whatever my role is, you're going to get everything I've got. And the team knows my mentality. What makes teams great is the relationships. You have to be able to trust the guy next to you. And we have that."
The Eagles will need to keep that mentality to handle the pressure that comes with being defending Super Bowl champions.
Upon reporting for training camp Wednesday evening, Pederson stressed that message during his chat with the team.
