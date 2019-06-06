The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday they and quarterback Carson Wentz agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2024.
According to Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $128 million, including $100 million guaranteed, over four years. That brings his current deal total to six years, $154 million.
Also according to Schefter, the deal can also escalate to a max value of $144 million.
It is the largest guarantee given to an NFL player, eclipsing the $107 million the Seattle Seahawks gave Russell Wilson on April 16.
“I can’t even explain to you how excited I am right now to be a part of this great city for this many more years,” Wentz said in a video posted by the Eagles’ Twitter account. “It means the world to me.
“From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special.”
Wentz will be available to the media Monday during the team’s mandatory three-day mini camp.
— Ahmad Austin
