PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz can’t wait for Sunday.
It’s not just being back on the field again after a nine-month layoff. He’s more excited about playing again at Lincoln Financial Field, where fans are sure to give him a tremendous welcome before the game against the Indianapolis Colts.
“It’s a positive playing at home,” Wentz said Wednesday. “I’ll definitely cherish running out of the tunnel and being out there with the guys. There are going to be a lot of emotions going on, but once the game starts, it’s just football.”
Wentz hasn’t played football since Dec. 10, 2017.
He was enjoying a terrific season, having thrown a franchise-record 33 touchdown passes, when he tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams at the L.A. Coliseum.
He underwent surgery three days later and has been plotting his comeback ever since the operation.
“Physically, it’s been a grind,” Wentz said. “And mentally (the time off) gets long. That nine-month rehab, I’ve never gone through anything like this. It’s been mentally taxing for sure.”
He spent the playoffs and Super Bowl last season on the sideline, watching quarterback Nick Foles lead the team to its first NFL championship since 1960.
Wentz gradually worked his way back, starting with 11-on-11 drills in the latter stages of training camp. Foles started the first two games, but as soon as Wentz was medically cleared Monday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson immediately announced he was the starter.
He celebrated by heading to the quarterback room to begin studying the Colts’ defense.
“There’s no time to celebrate,” Wentz said. “It’s been full speed ahead. I’m just trying to pick up where I left off last year and keep building on it.”
Wentz will continue to wear a protective brace on his knee for the remainder of the season while the Eagles try to figure out how to protect the rest of him.
Despite the injury, he has no plans to curtail his aggressive playing style.
“It’s something that’s been magnified because of the injury, but finding a way to protect myself is something I’ve been harping on my whole career,” Wentz said. “Sometimes it sounds like a broken record, but it’s something I’ll keep learning.”
He’s been medically cleared for contact, but hasn’t experienced any since last season.
His next test will come on Sunday against the Colts.
“I hope (the first hit) is not a hard one,” Pederson said Wednesday. “I think it just gives confidence to him, just like with any player that’s been out a significant period of time.”
Pederson has no plans to curtail the offense on Sunday.
He’s expecting Wentz to play like he’s played since joining the Eagles as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Wentz has the same expectations.
“I just want to go out there and win,” he said. “My goal is to win.”
