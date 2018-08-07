PHILADELPHIA - Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is dealing with a pain in the neck.
After sitting out Tuesday's practice at the NovaCare Complex, Foles revealed that he's suffering from a muscle spasm near his neck in his right trapezoid muscle.
As a result, Foles will likely be joining quarterback Carson Wentz on the sideline for Thursday's preseason opener against Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field.
"It's really not a big deal," Foles said. "It'll be fine. The big thing is to be smart about it and focus on getting healthy so you're ready to roll (in the regular season)."
Wentz, who is recovering from two torn knee ligaments suffered last season, will definitely not play against the Steelers.
He sat out the 11-on-11 portion of practice again Tuesday because he has not yet been cleared for contact. Although quarterbacks aren't supposed to be hit during practices, coaches and medical personnel want to guard against a freak collision.
He did participate in the seven-on-seven sessions Tuesday and drew an ovation from the fans in attendance with a 10-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Dallas Goedert.
"It's not what I would like, but I'm making the most of it," Wentz said.
It will be up to backup quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan to lead the offense against the Steelers.
Sudfeld is expected to start and take the reps with the starting offense, sans injured wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (offseason shoulder surgery).
Everyone else should get a series or two.
"Everyone who is healthy will play," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "We want to get as many players into the game as possible."
Both Sudfeld and Callahan, a 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate, have preseason experience but played with other teams.
Sudfeld played for Washington in the 2016 and 2017 presesasons. The Eagles claimed him off waivers last September. Callahan signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent the last two preseasons with the Packers. He joined the Eagles in May after getting released by the Packers.
Callahan, who is from Absecon, is hoping to impress the Eagles and the rest of the league.
"I'm looking forward to Thursday," he said. "Anytime you get a chance to get a lot of reps is huge, especially for a backup quarterback. This is your chance to show your team and the rest of the teams what you can do.
"The reality of the league is that you're auditioning for every team. Every team has a different quarterback situation and could be looking for someone."
