PHILADELPHIA — Eagles tackle Lane Johnson was thrilled to hear quarterback Carson Wentz was going to participate in 11-on-11 drills at practice Sunday.
He’s hoping Wentz can bring some law and order to the team.
“The sheriff is back in town,” Johnson said before practice. “That’s what I call him. That’s our guy. That’s who runs this place.”
Practice was closed to the media after warmups and individual drills, but Wentz was supposed to participate in 11-on-11 drills for the first time in more than two weeks, despite a steady rain that fell at the NovaCare Complex.
He was going to share reps with Nick Foles, who also was at practice after suffering a mild shoulder strain in Thursday’s preseason loss at New England.
“(Wentz) is going to jump back into some team drills,” coach Doug Pederson said before practice. “He’ll be limited, but he’s going to jump into some 11-on-11. He’s not going to get the full complement of reps.”
Wentz, who was unavailable for comment, tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10 and underwent surgery three days later.
Wentz participated in some 11-on-11 work earlier in training camp but has been held out of those sessions recently as part of his rehab. He was scheduled to split Sunday’s reps with Foles.
“It’s big to begin to evaluate him and see where he is at,” Pederson said. “And to get him back out there with the guys (first-team offense).”
The guys were looking forward to having Wentz back out there.
He last took reps with the starting offense July 28.
There are no guarantee he’ll be back for the first game, however. Wentz’s goal has always been to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 6, when the Eagles take on Atlanta at Lincoln Financial Field.
But Pederson and the team’s medical staff and athletic trainers have been extremely conservative regarding his return.
“I’ll tell you, the biggest thing is just communicating with him,” Pederson said. “Just saying, ‘Hey, here is the plan and this is the way it is and this is what we’re sticking to it.’
“If I were in his shoes, I would probably want to be out there, too, but this is obviously for his health and benefit and his progress and the longevity of his career.”
If Wentz isn’t 100 percent by Sept. 6, Foles will start against the Falcons.
Eagles fans were no doubt relieved to hear that the shoulder injury Foles suffered against the Patriots was not serious. He was injured when Eagles backup left tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai was beaten for a strip sack.
“I didn’t want to watch the film, but I had to and I was embarrassed,” Vaitai said Sunday. “I have to protect the quarterback. No excuses.”
Notes: Tackle Jason Peters and running back Darren Sproles both look fully recovered from the knee injuries they suffered last season, but they are not expected to play in any preseason games.
“I don’t necessarily need to see those two guys,” Pederson said. “Those two guys have played a ton of reps (in their careers).”
Second-year running back Donnel Pumphrey (lower body) will not practice this week and will not play in Thursday’s preseason game at Cleveland. The same goes for tight end Richard Rogers, who is week-to-week with a knee injury.
Pederson listed wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Corey Clement as day to day with unspecified injuries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.