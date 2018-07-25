There is a chance quarterback Carson Wentz won't be among the players participating in the Eagles' first practice of training camp Thursday at the NovaCare Complex.
NFL.com reported Wednesday the team is considering placing Wentz on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while he continues his rehab from the knee injury he suffered last Dec. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee.
Coach Doug Pederson is expected to address the issue after practice Thursday.
Pederson did not disclose the exact plan with regard to Wentz during the offseason, but repeatedly insisted during the offseason minicamps and Organized Team Activities (OTAs) that he would be extremely cautious and will not let him play until he is "100 percent."
If he is placed on PUP, Wentz would be prohibited from practicing with the team, but he can be removed from it at any time. Once he practices, he would be ineligible for the PUP list during the regular season.
If Wentz is on PUP for the start of the regular season, he must sit out the first six games.
Considering the progress he showed during the offseason, such a scenario seems extremely unlikely.
The more realistic outlook would be that Wentz spends a week or two on the sideline before practicing on a limited basis during training camp.
Note: The Eagles signed free agent wide receiver Kamar Aiken to a one-year contract Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 226-pounder has 143 career NFL receptions for 1,672 yards and nine touchdowns during stints with Indianapolis (2017), Baltimore (2014-16), New England (2012) and Buffalo (2011).
In 2016, he caught two passes for 19 yards and a TD in a 27-26 Ravens victory over the Eagles.
The 29-year-old enjoyed his best season with the Ravens in 2015, catching 75 passes for 944 yards and five TDs.
