Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has made an impressive comeback from a serious knee injury.
His teammates rewarded him by choosing him as the Eagles’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award on Wednesday. Wentz will be honored with the 31 other winners of team awards at a banquet in Baltimore on March 23, 2019.
The award was created in 1984 in honor of Ed Block, who served as head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts from 1954-77. Previously, he served in World War II, earning a purple heart.
According to the organization’s web site, the award is given to players “who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.”
Wentz tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee Dec. 10, 2017 against the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to the injury, he had set a franchise record with 33 touchdown passes while helping the Eagles secure the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
He missed the playoffs and Super Bowl LII — quarterback Nick Foles was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over New England — and also sat out the first two games of this season.
He enters Sunday’s game against the New York Giants having completed 210 of 302 passes for 2,304 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
Three of the interceptions came in last week’s 48-7 blowout loss at New Orleans. Afterward, Saints coach Sean Payton told SI.com’s Peter King they wanted to make Wentz beat them.
“I wasn’t aware,” Wentz told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com Wednesday. “I don’t make much of it. I’m just trying to put that game behind us. That just kind of is what it is.”
Wentz, 25, grew increasingly angry and frustrated during the game. TV cameras caught him shouting and shoving a water cooler at one point.
It led to suggestions he might be putting too much pressure on himself in an effort to keep the Eagles in contention for a playoff spot.
“I saw a quarterback that really was fighting and trying to make plays on the field and generate a spark offensively,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. “It just didn’t happen, and it’s unfortunate because he prides himself in really embracing that and kind of taking this team on his shoulders and leading by example on and off the football field.”
The Eagles (4-6) are in third place in the NFC East behind Washington (6-4 entering Thursday) and Dallas (5-5), who played each other Thursday. Sunday’s game against the Giants marks the first of three straight contests against divisional opponents.
Several of the team’s top leaders — defensive end Brandon Graham, safety Malcolm Jenkins, center Jason Kelce and Wentz, among others — have expressed concern that the team’s focus has been less than ideal.
“I hold myself to high expectations, and what we put out there last week, what I put out, definitely wasn’t good enough,” Wentz said. “I don’t want to put undue pressure or added pressure on my shoulders. I try to avoid those things, but as the quarterback and one of the leaders on this team, I realize I definitely have to get better, and get this thing going.”
