PHILADELPHIA — The wait is finally over.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Carson Wentz has been medically cleared for contact and will be the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against Indianapolis at Lincoln Financial Field.
"You've been waiting for this day forever," Pederson said during his press conference. "He has been cleared, so we're all excited about that."
Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has not played since Dec. 10, 2017, when he tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Nick Foles has started the last eight regular-season and playoff games, including Super Bowl LII, when he led the Eagles to 41-33 victory over New England. He threw for 373 yards and three touchdown passes and also caught one en route to winning the Most Valuable Player award.
He completed 35 of 48 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 loss at Tampa Bay.
"Whatever the organization and the team ask of me, I'm going to do," Foles told NJ.com Sunday in Tampa. "Obviously, stepping in the huddle and playing the game is something that I love and it's a crazy sport ... But whatever the team asks of me, I'm going to be there and I want to help in anyway possible."
Sunday's start will mark the next step in what has been a long and grueling rehab process for Wentz.
It started on Dec. 13, 2017, when he underwent surgery in Pittsburgh. He sat out the team's offseason minicamps while working with the team's athletic training and medical staffs, was a limited participant in training camp workouts, and did not play in any of the team's four preseason games or the first two regular-season games.
Wentz initially was hoping to make it back for the first game this season, but stuck to the medical plan the team had developed for him.
"He's excited," Pederson said. "He's ready. In his mind, he was probably ready a month ago. But he understood our plan. We've been having conversations and I've always been open and honest with him. I've told him, 'Regardless if Doug Pederson is here or not, I want your career to extend for many, many years. I don't want to rush anything.'"
One of the big questions will be Wentz's ability to immediately adapt to the speed of the game again after not having played in nine months.
He has been an active participant in quarterback meetings during the week, studying and helping to devise game plans, but he's been on the sideline during games.
"I think it's going to take some time to get into flow of game," Pederson said. "The speed of the game is different that practice. He's going to be prepared mentally and now it's a matter of the physical part taking over."
Wentz is not scheduled to speak to the media until Wednesday, but made his feelings known on Monday via a video he posted on his Twitter account.
It showed him celebrating with the rest of the team after place-kicker Jake Elliott's 61-yard field goal clinched a win over the New York Giants last September.
It was entitled, "That 'I'm back' feeling."
