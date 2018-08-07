Staff Writer David Weinberg's observations from Eagles training camp Tuesday in Philadelphia.
The quarterbacks
Nick Foles did not practice while dealing with a muscle spasm in his right trapezius muscle. He is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game.
Carson Wentz sat out the 11-on-11 sessions but did participate in the seven-on-sevens and zipped a 10-yard TD pass to rookie tight end Dallas Goedert against tight coverage from cornerback Jalen Mills.
Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan split the reps during the 11-on-11s and were inconsistent.
The new guys
Goedert (draft pick) had his best day of camp. He got a lot of work with the starting offense.
Tight end Richard Rodgers (free agent) has developed a good rapport with Callahan, his former teammate in Green Bay.
Tight end Joshua Perskins (free agent) made a sliding TD catch on a pass from Wentz during seven-on-seven drills.
If the season started today
Sudfeld would be the starting quarterback.
Play of the day
The crew at the Rita's Water Ice stand came up big for fans seeking relief from the sweltering conditions with cups of mango, pear and Swedish Fish.
What they're saying
Wentz on coach Doug Pederson's contract extension: "I went up to him and said, 'I can't wait to be a free agent.' ... Just kidding."
Eagles today
The Eagles are scheduled to hold a walk-thru Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex that will be closed to the public and the media. They open the preseason at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.
