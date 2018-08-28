The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Philadelphia Eagles (6)
|0
|0
|0
|367
|5
|2. New England Patriots (3)
|0
|0
|0
|366
|1
|3. Minnesota Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|355
|2
|4. Los Angeles Rams (2)
|0
|0
|0
|350
|4
|5. Pittsburgh Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|328
|3
|6. New Orleans Saints (1)
|0
|0
|0
|320
|6
|7. Jacksonville Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|314
|10
|8. Atlanta Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|312
|9
|9. Green Bay Packers
|0
|0
|0
|281
|22
|10. Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|262
|12
|11. Carolina Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|255
|7
|12. Houston Texans
|0
|0
|0
|236
|29
|13. Kansas City Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|221
|8
|14. Baltimore Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|202
|15
|15. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|0
|0
|191
|19
|16. Dallas Cowboys
|0
|0
|0
|187
|17
|17. Tennessee Titans
|0
|0
|0
|184
|11
|18. Seattle Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|177
|14
|19. Detroit Lions
|0
|0
|0
|176
|16
|20. New York Giants
|0
|0
|0
|167
|31
|21. Oakland Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|152
|23
|22. Washington Redskins
|0
|0
|0
|136
|20
|23. Denver Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|125
|28
|24. Arizona Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|108
|18
|24. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|108
|21
|26. Buffalo Bills
|0
|0
|0
|98
|12
|27. Miami Dolphins
|0
|0
|0
|89
|24
|28. Chicago Bears
|0
|0
|0
|80
|27
|29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|59
|25
|30. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|0
|0
|53
|30
|31. Cleveland Browns
|0
|0
|0
|41
|32
|32. New York Jets
|0
|0
|0
|36
|26
___
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
