Eagles Browns Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles warms up before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland.

 Ron Schwane

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 WLTPtsPrv
1. Philadelphia Eagles (6)0003675
2. New England Patriots (3)0003661
3. Minnesota Vikings0003552
4. Los Angeles Rams (2)0003504
5. Pittsburgh Steelers0003283
6. New Orleans Saints (1)0003206
7. Jacksonville Jaguars00031410
8. Atlanta Falcons0003129
9. Green Bay Packers00028122
10. Los Angeles Chargers00026212
11. Carolina Panthers0002557
12. Houston Texans00023629
13. Kansas City Chiefs0002218
14. Baltimore Ravens00020215
15. San Francisco 49ers00019119
16. Dallas Cowboys00018717
17. Tennessee Titans00018411
18. Seattle Seahawks00017714
19. Detroit Lions00017616
20. New York Giants00016731
21. Oakland Raiders00015223
22. Washington Redskins00013620
23. Denver Broncos00012528
24. Arizona Cardinals00010818
24. Cincinnati Bengals00010821
26. Buffalo Bills0009812
27. Miami Dolphins0008924
28. Chicago Bears0008027
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers0005925
30. Indianapolis Colts0005330
31. Cleveland Browns0004132
32. New York Jets0003626

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

