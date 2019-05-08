Running back Wes Hills is headed to the desert.
The 2013 Wildwood High School graduate agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday morning as an undrafted free agent, according to agent Tony Agnone.
Hills, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, will participate in the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp this weekend. He could not be reached for comment early Wednesday.
He becomes the third local rookie to join a team in the last two weeks. Millville running back Ryquell Armstead was drafted in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Millville linebacker Anthony Stubbs signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns.
Hills starred last season at NCAA Division II Slippery Rock University, rushing for 1,714 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also impressed NFL scouts and coaches during the offseason. He was named MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after rushing for 78 yards and a TD on 10 carries and also broke off a game-high 21-yard run in the Senior Bowl.
Hills attended Seattle’s rookie camp last week on a tryout basis but was not signed.
The Cardinals did not draft a running back, but signed Xavier Turner from Tarleton State as a rookie free agent. Hills will try to earn a roster spot as a backup to Pro Bowler David Johnson. His ability to play special teams will help his cause.
Hills becomes the 11th local player on an NFL roster, joining Chicago Bears defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami), Armstead, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest), Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit), Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep), Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland), Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern), Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) and Stubbs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.