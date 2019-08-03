EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The sentiment around Veterans Memorial Park was clear Saturday: Bringing the USA BMX Garden State Nationals back to the area was long overdue.
Hundreds of riders, parents and spectators packed into the park for the second day of the three-day race weekend.
Riders were quick to praise the track on which they competed.
“I love it,” Cole Zufelt said. “It’s a lot of fun, smooth, fast.”
For Zufelt, 15, of Shannonville, Ontario, this weekend was his first in Egg Harbor Township.
Weston Meurlot, on the other hand, first rode in EHT about two months ago. He said he quickly loved it for how smooth the ride was while also being a technical challenge to keep riders thinking.
“I was always hoping this one would get (a national competition),” said Meurlot, 16, of Daytona, Florida. “When my friend told me it got (the Garden State Nationals), I was really stoked.
“I was just happy that it was a nice track that got it.”
EHT BMX board secretary Barbara Dodd said this was the township’s first national competition in nearly a decade.
For Evan Menditto, it was good to see his home track get some national attention.
“I’ve been waiting a long time,” said Menditto, 14, of Marlton. “It’s awesome.”
Menditto has been riding for seven years. Gavin, his younger brother, has been riding for six. Both have been racing at Veterans Memorial Park as long as they can remember.
“I’m really happy, because we’ve been going here for a long time,” Gavin said, “and it’s awesome to come here a lot and to finally have a big race.”
Eight-year-old Lilly Voss was also happy to see her home track host a major event.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this national,” said Voss, of Galloway.
Riders from New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Colorado, Canada and more were in attendance. RVs filled the parking lot, as out-of-state visitors set up shop to tailgate the event. All of the participating race teams pitched tents just a few hundred feet from the track to give riders a place to hang out or tweak their bikes.
The Mendittos, for example, rode for New Jersey-based TNT Bicycles. Voss raced for Ride Like a Girl, an all-girls team.
Age groups ranging from 7-and-under to 50-and-older competed Saturday. Everyone rode in two preliminary races to qualify for the final group races at the end of the day. There, they would have the chance to win points toward earning a spot in the USA BMX Grand National in Tulsa, Oklahoma starting November 28.
Those in attendance were surprised when one of the riders, United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Robert Ochoa, Aviation Survival Technician 3, began the event by descending from a helicopter onto the track. There, he was handed an American flag and his bike, and he led a group of riders on a parade lap while the national anthem was sang.
“I’ve been racing for 15 years,” Ochoa said. “There was a national here, and somebody brought it up like, ‘Hey, how about a flyover for the Coast Guard?’
“We were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’ and then I was like, ‘What if I hoist down to the track?’”
Ochoa, who’s been stationed at Atlantic City Air Station for a year-and-a-half, comes to EHT every week to ride the track. He’s had the opportunity to ride all over North and South America, but according to him, very few tracks stack up against Veterans Memorial.
“This is by far top-three tracks I’ve ever ridden,” he added.
Hearing praise from different generations has meant a lot to track coordinator Dan Dorofee, who used to race in the nationals when they regularly came to EHT in the mid-’80s.
“It makes it all worth it,” said Dorofee, 41, of EHT. “Makes me smile, for sure.”
Dorofee added his crew began work on the track in January. They’d usually work four days a week, and over the past two weeks, they were out on the track until midnight. For him, it was an honor to bring back the atmosphere he remembers from his riding days.
“It feels good,” he said. “I’m glad all the little kids get to experience it, because not everyone travels to a lot of races.
“To have it in their own backyard is really cool for the kids.”
