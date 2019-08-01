Jordan Santana sat at home patiently waiting for an email to come in.
Even when it came, the suspense only intensified.
Included in the email were remarks from the coach of Puerto Rico's national 19-and-under women's lacrosse team. The coach gave her pointers on improving her game, but nothing really stood out.
That is, until Santana got to the very last sentence.
The 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School learned she made the team that will compete in the Women's Lacrosse U19 World Championship in Peterborough, Ontario, that began Thursday and runs through Aug. 10.
It is Puerto Rico's first-ever women's lacrosse team.
"I was just ecstatic," Santana, 19, said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and it's the first women's team to ever come from Puerto Rico.
"It's a great honor, and I was just so excited."
Puerto Rico, in Pool E, is scheduled to play 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Belgium, 3 p.m. Sunday against Israel and 6 p.m. Sunday against Haudenosaunee. The top two teams from Pool E will advance to the playoff stage.
Santana, of Egg Harbor Township, plays midfield. She earned a Press honorable mention after her senior season last year.
She first learned about Puerto Rico's plans to form a team in 2016. Since then, she and other women of Puerto Rican descent have worked with the team to host events in New Jersey, Florida and Puerto Rico to raise interest.
The events were part training camp and part clinic. After the Florida clinic, the roster was cut to 22 girls that were invited to the Caribbean island. In addition to undergoing a final assessment, the players also introduced the sport to the locals.
"Lacrosse isn't really big in Puerto Rico," Santana said. "So we got to host a clinic, and it was amazing. We got to bring the sport to the kids, and we saw how excited and happy they were."
Jose Edgar, Jordan's father, thinks lacrosse may have a bright future in Puerto Rico.
"Prior to (the formation of the women's team), they've had men's lacrosse teams," said Jose, who was born in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico. "So I think it'll grow as a sport there."
When the family went to Puerto Rico for the final camp, they stayed in Jose's father's house. The trip was actually Jordan's first, and according to her, the first impression was very strong.
"They literally grow every single fruit," Jordan said. "They grow mangoes, bananas, like everything. Everything was so beautiful and pristine."
With his daughter representing his native country, Jose had a few words of advice for Jordan ahead of the trip.
"I told her to practice her Spanish," he said with a laugh. "I said, 'Don't be intimidated. You'll do well. You've been playing since you were little.'"
