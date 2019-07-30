Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12-and-under Babe Ruth softball team poses with the image of Layne Chesney behind them. Chesney was on the Florida team that won the 14-and-under World Series in 2017. She died in May 2019 from burn-related injuries suffered about 16 months earlier in a fire and was honored at this year’s World Series. The local team wore red #LayneStrong24 socks to honor her memory.
Shelby Barnes: #11 1B, OF age 13, of Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes in action during practice. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12-and-under Babe Ruth softball team poses with the image of Layne Chesney behind them. Chesney was on the Florida team that won the 14-and-under World Series in 2017. She died in May 2019 from burn-related injuries suffered about 16 months earlier in a fire and was honored at this year’s World Series. The local team wore red #LayneStrong24 socks to honor her memory.
The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12-and-under softball team earned a bye to advance to the quarterfinals of the Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida, despite a 6-2 loss in their final game of pool play Tuesday.
The Tornadoes, the No. 4 seed after going 3-1 in pool play, will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday night’s game between fifth-seeded Colorado and 12th seeded Louisiana-Arkansas.
The tournament began with 19 teams and ends Saturday. The Tornadoes need to win two more games to reach the best-of-three finals.
The Tornadoes lost to Madeira Beach (Fla.) Riptide on Tuesday. EHT took a 2-0 in the first inning but committed four errors that let in four unearned runs. Madeira Beach scored one run in the second inning, two in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“We were a little flat defensively. Our four errors were uncharacteristic, and we made some mental errors, too,” Tornadoes assistant coach Mariealena D’Agostino said. “We didn’t move quick enough. Maybe it was because we played two games Monday. ... (The Riptide) were kind of small, like us, and good defensively.”
Isabella D’Agostino, Mariealena’s daughter, pitched six innings. She gave up five hits and struck out five. She also went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Allison Amadio had EHT’s only other hit during a game in which the heat index reached 104.
“We’re very proud of our team,” Mariealena D’Agostino said. “We were the No. 4 seed out of 19 teams. It was really hot today, and we’re not used to it. Our game (Wednesday) is later, so it should cool down. If we play like we played the first three games, we could beat anyone here. The girls understand that they can’t lose another game. We’ll have to play as hard as we can.”
EHT first baseman Shelby Barnes was chosen as EHT’s Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game, an award given by an independent panel to one player on each team at each World Series game. The award is based not only on performance but on sportsmanship and attitude.
Mariealena D’Agostino gave special credit to EHT starting second baseman Ashlyn Warker, who won’t play in the World Series due to an elbow injury. Warker accompanied the team to the World Series to support her teammates and has offered motivation, leads the cheers and keeps the scorebook.
