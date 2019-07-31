The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12-and-under softball team advanced to the semifinals of the Babe Ruth World Series on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over the Colorado Xtreme.
Ellie Meola got the win, pitching six innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
The Tornadoes scored three runs, despite only getting one hit and a walk. Gianna Gonzalez recorded the only hit of the game, driving in Evangeline Kim, who reached first base on a walk, and Michaela Schlemo, who reached on a walk.
The Tornadoes advance to play top seed JPRD West at 11 a.m. Thursday in Jensen Beach, Florida. The winner will play in a best-of three championship series beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. The loser will play in a third-place game at 3 p.m. Thursday.
JPRD West, of Jefferson Parrish, Louisiana, has yet to give up a run in the World Series and has scored 48 runs in five games.
