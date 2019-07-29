The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes won twice Monday at the Babe Ruth 12-and-under World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida.
The Tornadoes beat Auburn, Maine, 12-1 in the first game and defeated Glen Allen, Virginia, 7-0 in the second game.
EHT improved to 3-0.
The Tornadoes will play the Maderia Beach, Florida, Riptide at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the final day of pool play. The top 12 of 19 teams after pool play will go into the single-elimination round, and the top four teams will each receive a bye.
The first game lasted only three innings. EHT’s Isabella D’Agostino didn’t allow a hit in her two innings, striking out five of the eight batters. Michaela Schlemo gave up one hit and one run in the third inning. The Tornadoes collected 12 hits, 12 walks and 15 stolen bases. Shelby Barnes led in stolen bases with five. Brielle Boutot added three stolen bases, and Denver Obermeyer and Schlemo each had two.
EHT’s Ellie Meola pitched a six-inning no-hitter in the second game, facing 20 batters and striking out 10 with one walk. Meola also hit a two-run double, and Allison Amadio had a two-run triple. Mary Del Re, Boutot and Schlemo each had two hits. D’Agostino’s bunt scored Meola. The Tornadoes totaled 11 stolen bases, including three by Gianna Gonzalez and two by Shelby Barnes.
“We’ve played great so far. I can’t ask for more,” said coach John D’Agostino, Isabella’s father. “We’ve gotten fantastic pitching. In three games of pool play, we’ve given up one hit and one run. We’re definitely one of the most aggressive teams. In the past, we weren’t a great hitting team, and our hitting has definitely improved, but we’ve always been aggressive running the bases. We do what we have to do to score.”
Mariealena D’Agostino, John’s wife and an assistant coach, said the EHT team started slowly in the second game.
“We had a long break today between games,” Mariealena D’Agostino said. “Our first game was at 9 a.m., and it ended quite early. We were a little lethargic at first in the second game (which had a 1 p.m. start). In the fourth inning, we faced their second pitcher and started to get the bat on the ball.”
“It’s very important that we win (Tuesday). I think we may have a bye already, but we have to keep playing solid. If we don’t win, it’s possible that we’ll have to start the (World Series) bracket (in a second game Tuesday).”
The EHT Tornadoes won their pool opener Sunday, beating Hominy Valley (N.C.) 10-0. D’Agostino faced the minimum six batters in her two innings. She struck out two.
Hits by Evangelina Kim, Amadio, Barnes and Schlemo, plus a walk by Obermeyer, helped EHT race out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
The Tornadoes added five more runs in the third inning through a series of walks, errors and stolen bases.
In the fifth, Obermeyer singled in Boutout with the game’s final run.
Obermeyer stole four bases, Schlemo three. Barnes, D’Agostino, Boutout and Kim each got one.
D’Agostino earned the Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game award.
Named for the man who served as president and CEO of Babe Ruth Inc. from 1980 until his death in 2005, it is awarded by an independent panel at each World Series game to one player on each team based not only on performance but also on traits such as sportsmanship, attitude and leadership.
On Monday, D’Agostino again won the Ron Tellefsen award for the first game, and Meola won it for the second game.
The World Series is scheduled to end Saturday.
EHT captured the Middle Atlantic Region title June 30 to qualify for the World Series. The local girls also won the South Jersey Babe Ruth state title June 23 and the District 4 championship June 14.
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Staff Writer Charles Schroeder contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.