The 2019 Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12-and-under Babe Ruth softball team poses with the image of Layne Chesney behind them. Chesney was on the Florida team that won the 14-and-under World Series in 2017. She died in 2018 from burn-related injuries suffered about 16 months earlier in a fire and was honored at this year's World Series. The local team wore red #LayneStrong24 socks to honor her memory.
Isabella D'Agostino, of the EHT Tornadoes 12-and-under softball team, won the Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game award for her performance and demeanor in the local team's 10-0 win in its Babe Ruth World Series opener in Florida on Sunday.
The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes won their opener at the Babe Ruth 12-and-under softball World Series on Sunday and have two more games scheduled for Monday.
The local team beat Hominy Valley (N.C.) 10-0 Sunday in Treasure Coast, Florida. The Tornadoes will play Auburn, Maine, at 9 a.m. Monday and Glen Allen, Virginia, at 1 p.m.
On Sunday against Hominy Valley, Tornadoes starting pitcher Isabella D'Agostino faced the minimum six batter in her two innings. She struck out two.
Hits by Evangelina Kim, Allison Amadio, Shelby Barnes and Michaela Schlemo, plus a walk by Denver Obermeyer, helped EHT race out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Tornadoes added five more runs in the third inning through a series of walks, errors and stolen bases.
In the fifth, Denver Obermeyer singled in Brielle Boutout with the game's final run.
Obermeyer stole four bases, Schlemo three. Barnes, D'Agostino, Boutout and Kim each got one.
D'Agostino earned the Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game award. Named for the man who served as president and CEO of Babe Ruth Inc. from 1980 until his death in 2005, it is awarded by an independent panel at each World Series game to a player based not only on her on-field performance but also on traits such as sportsmanship, attitude and leadership.
Each team also got to play a scrimmage before pool play began. On Saturday, EHT beat the Winter Park Wildcats 9-1 in a three-inning game.
D’Agostino, EHT's starting pitcher, and Ellie Meola each got a hit for the winners. Kim stole three bases, D'Agostino two. Schlemo and Barnes got one each.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Tornadoes will face the Madeiria Beach (Fla.) Riptide
The World Series, which includes 19 teams, is scheduled to end Saturday.
EHT captured the Middle Atlantic Region title June 30 to qualify for the World Series. The local girls also won the South Jersey Babe Ruth state title June 23 and the District 4 championship June 14.
